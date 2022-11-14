World Cup 2022 LIVE: England latest news after James Maddison injury as Mexico and Ghana to announce squads
World Cup squads are nearly all announced but injuries could mean late changes - follow for latest World Cup news and updates
England now prepare for their first World Cup match with Iran on 21 November, but Gareth Southgate has an extra injury concern after James Maddison was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. There are still some squads to be confirmed, with Ghana, Mexico, Tunisia and Ecuador ready to finalise their 26-man squads.
Other injuries to follow closely include Sadio Mane, with Senegal desperate for the Bayern Munich star to be cleared. There was drama last week with Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara missing out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.
Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal, while Louis Van Gaal also outlined plans for his players to meet with migrant workers in Qatar. Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below
Dua Lipa dismisses reports she will perform at Qatar World Cup
Dua Lipa has dismissed speculation she will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.
The 27-year-old singer added she would not visit the country until it has “fulfilled all the human rights pledges” it made when it was awarded the right to host the tournament in December 2010.
She said on Instagram: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana lose Baba Iddrisu to injury
It’s a blow for Ghana as Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu will miss the World Cup with injury.
Reports from Ghana Soccernet suggest the Black Stars will now be without the 26-year-old.
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Richard Ofori are also doubts for Otto Addo’s side.
Mexico to announce World Cup squad
There are still four squads to be announced, including Mexico.
El Tri have a rich history in the World Cup with their ultimate goal to reach the quarter-finals after so much pain in the last 16.
Latest reports suggest Diego Lainez and Santiago Giménez will miss out in Gerardo Martino’s 26-man squad.
James Maddison subbed off with injury just days after being named in England World Cup squad
James Maddison has handed England an immediate injury concern after going off with an apparent hamstring issue just two days after being named in the World Cup 2022 squad.
The Leicester City man was one of the most-debated potential inclusions due to some exceptional form at club level and the fact he has rarely been selected by Gareth Southgate previously.
Ultimately his 2022/23 form has proven too impressive to ignore and the 25-year-old was named in the Three Lions’ final 26 - before departing early on the final Premier League weekend.
