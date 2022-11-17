✕ Close 'My Dad cried!' – James Maddison on World Cup callup for England

England have arrived in Qatar but James Maddison has missed the majority of this morning’s training session as former boss Sven-Goran Eriksson spoke out about their chances at the World Cup. He believes that England are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year and says that Harry Kane needs to be on top form if the Three Lions are to stand a chance.

Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002 and 2006, as well as at Euro 2004, believes England are up there with Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany as potential tournament winners saying: “I think this is one of those World Cups where you can’t say whose going to win it. If you asked 100 experts they will come up with different answers.”

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi warmed up for Argentina’s first World Cup fixture versus Saudi Arabia by netting his 91st international goal as the Albicelestes demolished the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in a warm-up match with Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Juventus’ Angel Di Maria also on the scoresheet.

