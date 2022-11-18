World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as Sadio Mane is ruled out for Senegal
Gareth Southgate’s squad train in Qatar as former England boss backs Harry Kane to star for Three Lions
England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.
Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.
The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given Three Lions shirts, which players signed at the end of the training drills. Penalties were taken by both the players and workers, who the FA surprised by giving them category A tickets to England’s Group B opener against Iran. James Maddison, however, was absent as his participation in England’s first match is up in the air.
Elsewhere, Senegal suffered a major injury blow as Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was officially ruled out of the World Cup, and a number of teams involved in the winter tournament took part in friendlies on Thursday night. Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0 and Japan lost 2-1 to Canada, while Spain defeated Jordan 3-1 and Cristiano Ronaldo was absent as Portugal beat Nigeria 4-0.
Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:
World Cup 2022 news LIVE
A number of international friendlies took place last night, with Spain and Portugal among the nations to have taken to the pitch before the World Cup begins next week.
Spain, who will start their Qatar campaign against Costa Rica on Wednesday, comfortably beat home side Jordan 3-1 thanks to goals from Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Williams. Jordan pulled one back in the final minutes of the game, but Luis Enrique will be content with his team’s performance as they prepare to take on Costa Rica, Germany and Japan in Group E.
Elsewhere, Portugal were 4-0 victors on home turf as they faced Nigeria. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored twice, with Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario also netting as Cristiano Ronaldo missed the fixture altogether. Portugal, who are part of Group H at the World Cup, will line up against Ghana on Wednesday then Uruguay and South Korea.
World Cup 2022 news LIVE
Senegal star Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese football federation said on Thursday.
Bayern said the 30-year-old Mane had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late on Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen on 8 November.
“The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days,” Bayern said.
Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso earlier announced the end of Mane’s lingering hopes of playing at least some part in the World Cup.
“Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as favourable as we had hoped,” Afonso said. “The result is unfortunately us withdrawing Sadio from the World Cup.”
More here:
World Cup 2022 news LIVE
James Maddison was absent from England training on Thursday, leaving his potential role in England’s World Cup-opener up in the air.
The Leicester midfielder was somewhat of a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad, despite his impressive form this season, due to the fact that the 25-year-old has just one England cap to his name – and that having come almost three years ago to the day.
Maddison was substituted during the first half of Leicester’s 2-0 win against West Ham on Saturday, in each team’s last Premier League outing before the World Cup.
Foxes coach Brendan Rodgers insisted after the match that the midfielder was simply taken off as a precaution, with Maddison having felt his hamstring as he exited the pitch.
England take on Iran in their Group B-opener on Monday, with Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker having already been ruled out of that game.
World Cup 2022 news LIVE
Gareth Southgate believes England have “made a rod for their own back” by speaking out on human rights at the World Cup but will not stop his players from talking on such issues in Qatar.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino wrote to all 32 competing nations earlier this month urging them to focus on the on-field action and “not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists” during the contentious tournament.
Southgate has been asked about human rights issues in Qatar right back to England’s qualification campaign and his players have also fronted up when questions surrounding the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community and other societal talking points have been raised.
“We are now asked more of those types of questions than ever before,” Southgate said. “Perhaps it’s because we’ve made a rod for our own back in that we’ve dealt with some pretty hefty issues fairly well, I think, as a group.
“But the reality is, very few of us were university educated, we’re doing our best to make sure that we’re as informed as we can be and I think we will speak up when we think we can make a difference. I think the diversity of the team brings that difference in thinking because of the experiences in their own lives.”
More here:
Gareth Southgate says England are ‘not going to duck questions on human rights’
Leicester midfielder James Maddison was the first player to face the media and was asked about LGBTQ+ rights
World Cup 2022 news LIVE
Here’s more on England meeting migrant workers in Qatar:
An employee of the Qatar Supreme Committee said those taking part all had contracts with them, saying those involved had played in the Workers’ Cup or are currently involved in community football.
A couple of workers spoke to the assembled media after the session, including Ashlin, 27, from Kerala, India. “It’s a good opportunity,” he said, wearing his signed England shirt and holding his match ticket along with a mini replica World Cup football. “I am an England fan – Frank Lampard, John Terry and free-kick master in David Beckham. I’m also a Chelsea fan.”
An electrical technician who has been in Qatar for the past three-and-a-half years, Ashlin currently works at Al Bayt Stadium – the venue for England’s Group B clash with Wales. “Qatar is a good country and it’s a safe country,” he said. “There’s freedom in Qatar.” Asked about the living conditions, he said: “It’s good. The accommodation is good quality.”
More here:
England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar ahead of World Cup
Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been in the spotlight ever since the Gulf state was awarded the tournament in 2010
World Cup 2022 news LIVE
Welcome to our coverage of all of Friday’s World Cup-related news!
England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.
Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.
The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given Three Lions shirts, which players signed at the end of the training drills. Penalties were taken by both the players and workers, who the FA surprised by giving them category A tickets to England’s Group B opener against Iran. James Maddison, however, was absent as his participation in England’s first match is up in the air.
Elsewhere, Senegal suffered a major injury blow as Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was officially ruled out of the World Cup, and a number of teams involved in the winter tournament took part in friendlies on Thursday night. Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0 and Japan lost 2-1 to Canada, while Spain defeated Jordan 3-1 and Cristiano Ronaldo was absent as Portugal beat Nigeria 4-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies