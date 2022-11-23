World Cup news LIVE: England and Harry Kane wait on scan results after ankle injury
The England captain is a doubt for the USA fixture after taking a heavy challenge against Iran on Monday
England continue their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign on Friday with Harry Kane’s involvement unclear.
The Three Lions forward is awaiting results of a scan after picking up an ankle injury in the 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday with Kane’s involvement against the United States on Friday unclear.
England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game. “I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”
In another busy day in Qatar, contenders Croatia, Germany, Spain and Belgium are all in action. While Saudi Arabia’s shock victory over Argentina continues to make waves around the world.
Follow live World Cup news today below:
Pep Guardiola signs two-year contract extension with Man City
A bit of Premier League news quickly:
Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City, tying him down to the Etihad club until 2025.
The 51-year-old previously had eight months remaining on a deal set to expire at the end of the current season.
Guardiola has held talks with City executives in Abu Dhabi during the Premier League‘s mid-season break for the World Cup.
The Premier League champions have taken the interruption to the regular schedule as an opportunity to secure Guardiola’s future.
Full story here:
Pep Guardiola signs two-year Manchester City contract extension
‘From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place,’ said Guardiola
John Herdman interview: Meet the Englishman helping Canada to dream big at Qatar World Cup
It’s the summer of 1986 and excitement is building in two very different part of the globe.
In Canada, the country is preparing for its first ever World Cup finals, under the guidance of an English manager, Tony Waiters, who narrowly missed out on selection for his country’s World Cup squad in 1966.
In the North East, there’s a similar sense of anticipation as a budding 10-year-old footballer busies himself with the task of completing his 1986 Panini World Cup sticker album.
Meet the Englishman helping Canada to dream big at Qatar World Cup
Exclusive interview: From Consett to Qatar, Herdman will be the second English manager at the World Cup and is determined to keep proving the doubters wrong
England wait on scan results after Harry Kane ankle concern
England captain Harry Kane will undergo a scan on his right ankle to determine whether he sustained an injury during the World Cup opener against Iran.
Kane stayed down after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge during Monday’s Group B match, with the striker’s foot appearing to twist awkwardly.
Harry Kane to undergo ankle scan in England World Cup injury scare
Kane appeared to go over his ankle following a heavy challenge in England’s World Cup opener against Iran
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies