England continue their Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign on Friday with Harry Kane’s involvement unclear.

The Three Lions forward is awaiting results of a scan after picking up an ankle injury in the 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday with Kane’s involvement against the United States on Friday unclear.

England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game. “I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner. “I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

In another busy day in Qatar, contenders Croatia, Germany, Spain and Belgium are all in action. While Saudi Arabia’s shock victory over Argentina continues to make waves around the world.

