England football know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.

Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.

USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four points potentially enough to go through depending on results elsewhere.

Bukayo Saka’s brilliant showing in the Three Lions’ opener surely means he’ll retain his place, with perhaps only injuries likely to see Gareth Southgate change his line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is England vs USA?

The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

ITV 1 will begin coverage at 6.05pm straight after their coverage of Netherlands v Ecuador

It will be shown free-to-air and you can also live stream it for free on the ITV Hub and the ITVX app.

What is the team news?

Harry Kane is a real doubt for England after picking up an ankle injury against Iran, the Tottenham striker is waiting for results on a scan. Marcus Rashford would be the favourite to deputise, but Callum Wilson could be an option too, although the Newcastle man missed training on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker was not fit enough to play the opener due to his groin problem, but he is back in contention here. Doubts remains over James Maddison, with the Leicester missing training due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Yunus Musah went off injured against Wales with a toe injury. Weston McKennie is dealing with a groin problem. Should neither be fit enough to start, then Cristian Roldan could come in to sure up the midfield.

Sergino Dest was a doubt for the Wales match, and then exited the match, which could also put his place in doubt here.

Gregg Berhalter will reconsider Gio Reyna from the start, after holding him back over fitness concerns in the opener.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling

USA XI: Turner; Yedlin, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Acosta, Adams, Roldan; Weah, Sargeant, Pulisic

Odds

England: 8/15

Draw: 29/10

United States: 19/4

Prediction

England are flying after their rout of Iran in the opener and the United States, while lively against Wales, crumbled in the second half. Southgate’s side will have too much here and edge the match to move to six points. England 2-1 United States.