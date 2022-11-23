Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Everything you need to know ahead of the Group B clash

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 23 November 2022 11:47
Comments
Roy Keane says World Cup 'shouldn't be here' during ITV broadcast from Qatar

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.

The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.

While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.

Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Recommended

When is England vs USA?

The Group B match will kick-off at 7pm on Friday, 25 November at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

ITV 1 will begin coverage at 6.05pm straight after their coverage of Netherlands v Ecuador

It will be shown free-to-air and you can also live stream it for free on the ITV Hub and the ITVX app.

What is the team news?

Harry Kane is a real doubt for England after picking up an ankle injury against Iran, the Tottenham striker is waiting for results on a scan. Marcus Rashford would be the favourite to deputise, but Callum Wilson could be an option too, although the Newcastle man missed training on Tuesday.

Kyle Walker was not fit enough to play the opener due to his groin problem, but he is back in contention here. Doubts remains over James Maddison, with the Leicester missing training due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Yunus Musah went off injured against Wales with a toe injury. Weston McKennie is dealing with a groin problem. Should neither be fit enough to start, then Cristian Roldan could come in to sure up the midfield.

Sergino Dest was a doubt for the Wales match, and then exited the match, which could also put his place in doubt here.

Gregg Berhalter will reconsider Gio Reyna from the start, after holding him back over fitness concerns in the opener.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling

USA XI: Turner; Yedlin, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; Acosta, Adams, Roldan; Weah, Sargeant, Pulisic

Odds

England: 8/15

Draw: 29/10

United States: 19/4

Recommended

Prediction

England are flying after their rout of Iran in the opener and the United States, while lively against Wales, crumbled in the second half. Southgate’s side will have too much here and edge the match to move to six points. England 2-1 United States.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in