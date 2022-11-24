World Cup news LIVE: England prepare for USA and Harry Kane injury latest
The England captain has returned to training and is set to be fit for the Group B clash
England continue their World Cup campaign on Friday against the USA, with Gareth Southgate’s side boosted by the news that Harry Kane has escaped injury on his ankle following a scan.
The England captain has returned to training after fears he would miss the Group B clash, after receiving a blow to his ankle following a heavy challenge in the opening 6-2 win against Iran on Monday.
Elsewhere, the dust is still settling on the second major shock of the World Cup, after Japan’s stunning victory over Germany. The result came after Germany made a protest of Fifa’s decision to impose sporting sactions on the ‘OneLove’ armband.
Spain caught the eye with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica while Belgium scraped past Canada in their opening match. Today’s action begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before attention turns to Group G with Uruguay’s match with South Korea and Portugal’s clash with Ghana.
All eyes will therefore be on Cristiano Ronaldo in his first match since leaving Manchester United - with Brazil also in action later as they take on Serbia. Follow all the latest news from the World Cup in our blog, below
Germany won’t be punished by Fifa for World Cup protest
Germany’s players will not face any disciplinary action from Fifa after taking the OneLove armband protest to a new level as their players covered their mouths during a team photo at the World Cup.
The move marked another day of tension between the seven European nations who supported the OneLove campaign and Fifa, with the group – which includes the English and Welsh FAs – exploring their legal options over the matter.
The Football Association declined to comment on whether the England team would copy the German gesture ahead of their match against the United States on Friday, while the Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said he was “furious” with Fifa’s behaviour.
England and Wales were only told hours before their opening matches on Monday that they would face sporting sanctions if captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale wore the rainbow-coloured armbands.
The German team covered their mouths during a team photo before their opening game against Japan on Wednesday
Harry Kane trains for England after ankle injury scare ahead of World Cup clash with USA
Harry Kane trained on Wednesday and England are optimistic the striker will be fit for Friday’s World Cup 2022 clash against the United States.
Gareth Southgate’s men enjoyed the Three Lions’ best start to a major tournament, thrashing Iran 6-2 as their quest for Qatar glory began in style on Monday.
Kane provided two assists and played 75 minutes of the Group B opener, having seemingly escaped injury despite going down gripping his right foot in pain early in the second half.
Southgate downplayed the issue but the 29-year-old left the Khalifa International Stadium with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped following a poor challenge by Morteza Pouraliganji.
Kane was due for a scan on his right ankle ahead of the US game and it seems the striker has avoided injury as he trained with the group on Wednesday.
