Manchester United wait on Wout Weghorst after agreeing loan deal with Burnley

Manchester United have agreed the fundamentals of a loan deal with Burnley for Wout Weghorst but are still awaiting agreement between the Championship club and the 30-year-old's temporary club Besiktas.

The striker is currently on a loan deal in Istanbul, and Besiktas want their own situation sorted before agreeing to losing a striker who has made an impact for them with nine goals in 18 games.

United had exceeded their transfer budget in the summer, while the Glazers are now looking to sell the club, which has left them pursuing a loan deal this January in order to bolster their chances of Champions League qualification.

Besiktas had even broached the idea of financial compensation, for a striker they have been considering signing for £10m on a permanent deal in the summer. Weghorst has informed the Turkish club this is too good an opportunity to turn down at this point in his career, and there is hope on all sides a deal will be done.

If not, United will look at a few other temporary options. They are one of a few clubs to have been offered both Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid but the costs involved are prohibitive.

A left-field option with something of an ironic twist may be Cameroon's Vincent Abouboukar. He made an impact with Cameroon at the World Cup, especially with one fine goal against Serbia, only to be ousted from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr due to Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. Besiktas will also consider a move if Weghorst does go to Old Trafford.