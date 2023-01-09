✕ Close We always have to look at signings - Ten Hag

Arsenal and Manchester United have been provided with the price to secure Joao Felix, as the Portuguese superstar looks set to move club in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid have set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, according to the Mirror, with the Premier League duo said to be vying for the 23-year-old forward.

Man Utd are aiming to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and while their pursuit of Felix is rumbling away in the background, they are also targeting Netherlands international Wout Weghorst. The striker is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley until the end of the season and the Turkish side have said they are willing to negotiate compensation for the cancellation of his loan if he secures a permanent transfer this month. “There could be a reward for us if we give our consent to the cancellation [of the loan],” said Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci. “For example, if Burnley told us: ‘Weghorst is moving to this team and we are giving you half of the fee’ we would sit down and talk to them.”

Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly knocked back offers to manage three separate men’s national teams. The Mail, which cites French outlet L’Equipe, has the ex-Real Madrid boss turning down the Brazil, Portugal and USA dugouts because the only nation he wants to manage is his native France. Tottenham are targeting Brentford’s David Raya or Everton’s Jordan Pickford as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, according to The Telegraph, while Aston Villa striker Danny Ings is wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton.

