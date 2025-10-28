Wrexham vs Cardiff live: Welsh rivals collide for first time in 21 years in Carabao Cup tie
The two Welsh rivals vie for a quarter-final place
Wrexham and Cardiff reignite their north-south Wales rivalry for the first time in 21 years with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on the line.
While the two clubs sit 138 miles apart, there is a derby feel to this rarely-seen clash, pitting the capital club against the birthplace of Welsh football. Wrexham, whose three consecutive promotions have been powered by the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, seem to have finally encountered a stumbling block on their rise through the divisions, sitting 16th in the Championship after 12 games, though a continued cup run could inject energy into their campaign.
Cardiff, meanwhile, are hoping to make this fixture more of a regular occurrence by returning to the second tier at the first time of asking - they currently sit top of League One after relegation last term. Can they get one over their hosts and book their place in the last eight?
Follow all of the latest from the Racecourse Ground below:
What's the history behind the rivalry?
It’s the first time the pair have faced off in this competition in 62 years, with Wrexham eyeing quarter-final progression for the first time since the 1977/78 season.
Predicted line-ups
Wrexham XI: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Coady, Doyle, Kabore, Dobson, Thomason, O'Brien, Cacace, Windass, Broadhead
Cardiff City XI: Trott, Ng, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan, Robertson, Wintle, Kellyman, Colwill, Davies, Salech
Cardiff team news
The visitors have fewer injury woes than their northern counterparts, with only keeper Jak Alnwick and Ollie Tanner expected to remain out of action for the fixture.
They’ll look to Yousef Salech and Wales international Rubin Colwill for their goals, who have scored a combined eight in League One so far this season.
Wrexham team news
Callum Doyle is back in contention for Wrexham after returning from suspension, but Lewis Brunt is a doubt after being forced off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Middlesborough.
He may join the likes of the injured Ben Sheaf, Oliver Rathbone, Danny Ward, Jay Rodriguez, Elliot Lee and Andy Cannon, who are all expected to miss out.
Is Wrexham vs Cardiff on TV?
Wrexham vs Cardiff will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 October. The game will be held at the Stok Cae Ras.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV, or stream it live on ITVX, with coverage from 7.30pm. Subscribers can also tune in on Sky Sports Football and Sky Go.
Wrexham vs Cardiff LIVE!
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s all-Welsh Carabao Cup clash between Wrexham and Cardiff!
It’s north versus south for a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Stay tuned for all the latest team news, build-up and minute-by-minute updates from the Racecourse Ground!
