Is Wrexham vs Ipswich on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup tie
Wrexham will hope to prolong what could prove a fairytale FA Cup campaign as they face Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich in the fourth round.
Phil Parkinson’s side dumped out Premier League Nottingham Forest on penalties in the last round despite squandering a two-goal lead later into normal time, with goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo the hero after saving two spot-kicks.
They face a more familiar foe tonight as they take on fellow second-tier side Ipswich, who they played out a goalless draw with back in November at Portman Road.
The Tractor Boys will now travel to the Racecourse Ground for the first time since 1995 - an FA Cup clash which Wrexham won - after sealing their place in the fourth round with a win against Blackpool.
When is Wrexham vs Ipswich?
Wrexham’s clash with Ipswich kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Friday 13 February at the Racecourse Ground.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 5 and discovery+, with coverage starting at 7:30pm. The match can also be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Team news
Wrexham have been dealt a double blow after Matty James and Liberato Cacace picked up injuries against Millwall, leaving their involvement in doubt along with Nathan Broadhead. New signing Davis Keillor-Dunn is cup-tied.
Ipswich will assess Marcelino Nunez and Jaden Philogene after both missed the Derby game through injury, while Dan Neil could earn a start in midfield. Anis Mehmeti is also cup-tied, having represented Bristol City in the third round.
Predicted line-ups
Wrexham XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Sheaf, Longman; Rathbone, Windass; Moore.
Ipswich XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Greaves, Davis; Neil, Taylor; McAteer, Akpom, Clarke; Hirst.
