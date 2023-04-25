Paul Rudd drinks and sings in Wrexham pub before promotion match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another Hollywood face appeared in Wrexham last Saturday as Paul Rudd arrived at the Racecourse Ground before the Red Dragons secured promotion back to the Football League.

The club’s owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched on as their side beat Boreham Wood to seal a return to League Two after 15 years away, as the fairytale continues in North Wales.

Wrexham eased past Yeovil 3-0 on Tuesday before clinching glory with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Reynolds promised a “monster” party for his team after their achievement, with some of his famous friends joining the historic occasion.

Rudd was pictured before kick-off drinking at The Turf pub over the road from the stadium, which has been a major beneficiary of the arrival of Wrexham’s famous owners with a huge uplift in visitors.

Images shared on social media showed the Ant-Man star drinking beer and singing songs.

Paul Novielli, a fan from Kentucky in the US on his fourth trip to Wrexham, took a selfie with Rudd and Sandy, a fan from Canada, at the Turf and described the actor as “super nice”.

“(I) just said hi, can you take a picture he said yeah. I asked if he’s having a good time and he said ‘amazing’,” the 37-year-old told PA.

Mr Novielli, who runs a podcast called Up The Town dedicated to Wrexham AFC, said Rudd joined in with songs including Super Paul Mullin and Allez Allez Allez at the pub as he shared drinks with fans.

“He sat with (the owner) Wayne (Jones) from The Turf for a bit and did some sing songs,” Mr Novielle added. “(He) engaged with a lot of people, took pictures – he was super nice.”

Now back in the EFL, Wrexham can dare to dream and are now three promotions away from the Premier League. The target next season will be a top-three finish in League 2, which would take them up automatically to League 1, while finishing between fourth and seventh will earn another chance at going up via the play-offs.

Additional reporting by PA