Wrexham vs Reading LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from STōK Cae Ras
Follow live coverage as Wrexham face Reading in the EFL Cup.
Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.
The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Wrexham vs Reading
Match ends, Wrexham 2, Reading 0.
Wrexham vs Reading
Attempt saved. Lewis Wing (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Callum Burton (Wrexham). Assisted by John Ryan.
Wrexham vs Reading
Attempt saved. Paddy Lane (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Callum Burton (Wrexham). Assisted by Kamari Doyle.
Wrexham vs Reading
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.
Wrexham vs Reading
Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments