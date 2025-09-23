Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Wrexham vs Reading LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from STōK Cae Ras

Luke Baker
Tuesday 23 September 2025 21:42 BST
Follow live coverage as Wrexham face Reading in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle are the reigning champions of the competition following a stunning win over Liverpool at Wembley last term, with Alexander Isak proving decisive to end the club's 70-year domestic trophy drought.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final is slated for 22 March 2026 this term, at Wembley as usual, marking the first chance for teams to earn both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions. Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Match ends, Wrexham 2, Reading 0.

23 September 2025 21:39

Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Reading 0.

23 September 2025 21:38

Foul by Kelvin Abrefa (Reading).

23 September 2025 21:37

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

23 September 2025 21:36

Attempt saved. Lewis Wing (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Callum Burton (Wrexham). Assisted by John Ryan.

23 September 2025 21:36

Corner, Reading. Conceded by Callum Burton.

23 September 2025 21:34

Attempt saved. Paddy Lane (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Callum Burton (Wrexham). Assisted by Kamari Doyle.

23 September 2025 21:34

Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis O'Brien.

23 September 2025 21:34

Attempt missed. Ryan Longman (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

23 September 2025 21:33

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Michael Stickland.

23 September 2025 21:32

