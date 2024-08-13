How much will it cost to watch the WSL this season? Ticket prices for every club

Support truly

The Women’s Super League returns at the start of September with all eyes on reigning champions Chelsea as they begin life after Emma Hayes.

After securing her seventh league title with the club in May, Hayes departed to take charge of the United States and has already enjoyed her first success, guiding them to a first Olympic gold medal since London 2012.

Fans will be able to watch the Blues again at both Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge throughout the season with tickets starting from £5.

Ticket prices for Kingsmeadow are £10 for adults and £5 for juniors and seniors, while adults will pay £12 at Stamford Bridge, with junior and senior tickets costing £6.

Arsenal have pledged to play eight of their 11 home WSL matches at the Emirates this season, with the other three being played at Meadow Park.

For the games at the Emirates, adult prices start from £14, seniors and 18-24s at £10.50, and U18 tickets at £7. Arsenal offer the most expensive tickets, with club-level prices rising up to £52.50.

The prices at Meadow Park are a little bit cheaper: adult tickets are £12, seniors and 18-24 are £9 and U18s pay just £6.

Manchester City, who missed out on the league title to Chelsea on goal difference, will be hoping they can go one better this season.

Chelsea play several games at Stamford Bridge ( PA Archive )

Their prices for their purpose-built Joie Stadium start at £10 for adults, 16-21 year olds and over 65s cost £7 and under 16s are just £5.

Across the city, Manchester United will once again be playing their home matches at Leigh Sports Village, with three games taking place at Old Trafford. Their prices are £12 for adults and £6 for juniors.

Liverpool still has the cheapest prices, despite moving their matches from Prenton Park to St Helens Stadium for the forthcoming season. Adults will pay £6, young adults and over 65s £3 and juniors just £2.

Their nearest rivals Everton, who play at Walton Hall Park, make their prices attractive by bundling tickets together. Bought separately, adults pay £10, and under 18s are £5, but an adult and junior ticket can be purchaed for £12.50, an adult and two kids for £15, and two adults and two children’s tickets for £22.50 to encourage families to all go together.

Families can enjoy bundled prices at Everton’s Walton Hall Park ( Getty Images )

Tickets for Brighton matches at Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium are available from £10 for adults and half that price for juniors and seniors for the new season.

Both Leicester City and Aston Villa have announced that they will be playing all of their home matches at their main stadium for 2024/25.

Villa, are yet to announce individual matchday prices but Leicester are charging adults £10, under 22s and over 65s £6, under 18s £4, while under 8s go free.

Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace make up the WSL and their prices — and in the case of Palace, where their home matches will be played — are yet to be announced.

The new season kicks off on the weekend of 7 and 8 September, with Arsenal versus Manchester City the pick of the fixtures.