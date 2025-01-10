Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Adams Park

Luke Baker
Friday 10 January 2025 17:45 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wycombe Wanderers face Portsmouth in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 0.

10 January 2025 21:40

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 0.

10 January 2025 21:38

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Terry Devlin (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

10 January 2025 21:36

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Daniel Harvie (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 January 2025 21:36

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Nathan Bishop.

10 January 2025 21:35

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Attempt saved. Tom McIntyre (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

10 January 2025 21:34

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

10 January 2025 21:34

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. David Wheeler replaces Beryly Lubala.

10 January 2025 21:30

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Foul by Beryly Lubala (Wycombe Wanderers).

10 January 2025 21:30

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Foul by Luke Leahy (Wycombe Wanderers).

10 January 2025 21:21

