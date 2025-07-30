Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool take on Yokohama F. Marinos in a friendly in Yokohama today, with Reds fans hoping to see more of their new signings after encouraging cameos last time out.

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili all made appearances in an entertaining match against AC Milan in Hong Kong, and though Arne Slot’s side fell to a 4-2 defeat, the Dutchman will be encouraged by what he has seen so far.

And fans could yet be treated to another debut in Japan as Hugo Ekitike prepares for the first match since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal.

But while Liverpool’s transfer activity continues to be the story of their summer as the window rumbles on, Slot will be busy preparing the champions behind the scenes, with this match another step in short preparations for the defence of their Premier League title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Yokohama v Liverpool?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 11.30am BST today, Wednesday 30 July, 2025 at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan.

How to watch

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on LFCTV, with coverage starting at 10.30am. Subscribers can also watch online via All Red Video, with a monthly subscription costing £4.99.

Team news

Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez after the long-serving defender returned to the UK after suffering an Achilles issue. Luis Diaz is also no longer with the squad ahead of his imminent move to Bayern Munich.

Darwin Nunez is a doubt for this match after missing the defeat against Milan, but Reds fans could see new signing Hugo Ekitike for the first time after the Frenchman missed that game.

Alexis Mac Allister who could be in contention after returning to full training, while players including Rio Ngumoha will be looking to impress once more.

Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures

After the match in Japan, Liverpool will have one more set of friendly fixtures before they open to new season with the Community Shield match against Crystal Palace at Wembley on 10 August.

The remaining friendly fixture is a double-header against Athletic Bilbao on 4 August. Both games will take place at Anfield, with the first kicking off at 5pm BST and the second at 8pm BST.