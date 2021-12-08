Is Zenit vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

All you need to know about the Champions League fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 08 December 2021 08:41
(Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea aim to get back to winning ways in Russia when they face Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Blues put in arguably their best performance yet under the German last time out in Europe, demolishing Juventus to seize control of Group H.

While level on points with the Italians, they hold the advantage on the head-to-head record, meaning they need only match the result of the Old Lady at home to Malmo to clinch first and a home second leg in the Round of 16.

A disappointing loss last time out in the Premier League to West Ham means this game will provide an extra opportunity to the Blues to work their way into form ahead of a packed festive period domestically.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg:

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 5:45pm on Wednesday, 8 December at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 5:15pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app.

Team news

Zenit will be without centre-back Dmitri Chistyakov who serves a suspension following his red card against Malmo.

Wilmar Barrios may slot in alongside Dejan Lovren and Yaroslav Rakitskiy. Zenit are also without goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk following knee surgery, so Mikhail Kerzhakov will step in once more.

Malcom, Claudinho and Artem Dzyuba provide the danger in the final third, with Iranian star Sardar Azmoun set to offer a threat off the bench.

Tuchel continues to endure an injury crisis and is set to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL), Jorginho (back), Trevor Chalobah (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid).

Kai Havertz (ankle) and Marcos Alonso (back) are doubts, which means Tuchel will need to be creative and could use Saul Niguez or Reece James at left wing-back. Should he opt for the latter, then Cesar Azpilicueta, another option for the left-hand side, would fill in on the right.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue to benefit from the Blues’ injury crisis, and Romelu Lukaku may finally earn a start after being eased back in from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Zenit Saint Petersburg predicted starting line-up: Kerzhakov; Barrios, Lovren, Rakitskyi; Karavaev, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, James; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Odds

Zenit Saint Petersburg: 21/4

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea: 1/2

Prediction

Zenit have already wrapped up third and a route into the Europa League, so Chelsea have the more motivation here and a team looking to prove their worth after their recent setback, which, alongside several players eager to work their way back into form or nail down a role moving forward, should translate to an away win. 0-2.

