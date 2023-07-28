Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Dennis is laughing a little, put into a corner by his own earlier answer. It’s not an uncomfortable laugh though: sitting at the top of the standings ahead of the last Formula E weekend of the season, potentially two days away from becoming world champion, why would it be?

Ten weeks ago or so when we spoke in Monaco, he suggested he’d rather have the odd win than ongoing consistency towards the top of the grid, but with no victories. Fast forward six races and he hasn’t finished any lower than fourth in that time, with four straight podium finishes and – crucially – a first-place finish wrapped up in Rome last time out.

In fairness to the Avalanche Andretti racer, the hypothetical situation at the time was that the season ultimately panned out the same way in both scenarios with a relatively benign fifth-place finish; instead, that relentless run of form propelled him not just back into the title race, but to the very front of it.

Dennis now heads into the London E-Prix finale this weekend 24 points clear of his nearest challenger, Nick Cassidy, and is close to becoming the first British champion in the all-electric series’ history. Unsurprisingly, getting the job done is all that’s on his mind now, wherever he finishes on Saturday and Sunday’s double-header.

“I remember the question! Winning races is great and when I was having podiums in a row, it was good but it became a bit...not disappointing, but you start thinking ‘oh when’s the next win coming?!’ A race win brings so much team morale and we really felt that in Rome,” he told The Independent in the weekend build-up. “Ultimately, everyone’s main goal is to win the championship and if it means not winning a race then I would still choose being champion.

“Nobody really remembers second place, that’s how it is in sport. If we do it great, if we don’t because we’re not quick enough this weekend then I can live with that and move on.

“If it’s out of your hands, a failure or a crash, it’s more difficult to take into the winter. But we’ve had a great season with the podiums and hard work we’ve put in already to build a 24-point lead. That kind of consistency doesn’t happen often - it’s testament to the effort and the job the team have done.”

It’s also testament to Dennis’ own choices. He’s a test driver for Red Bull in F1, working in the simulators, but last year reaffirmed his intention to stay in FE for the long haul. This time, despite rumours to the contrary after he test-drove a car earlier in the year, he says he has “no interest” in joining IndyCar. It’s all about Formula E, and right now all about getting over the line as champion.

So does the approach change, when success is so close?

(Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)

From the point of view of the approach, the build-up and practice, not at all. But from a mindset perspective perhaps so.

Dennis has the title in his hands and knows reckless or overzealous attempts to stay in front could prove disastrous – Formula E has seen more than its share of spills and thrills this year. Hanging onto a Jaguar team who lead could be his best route to overall victory, he predicts.

“There are situations you might try and overtake or close the door a little more harshly, but with the points lead I have you need to allow more margin,” Dennis continues.

“The best form of defence is attack so you can’t be too cautious, you’ll slip back down the field, but there’s a way of going about it. Ultimately you need to drive well, have a fast car and if that’s the case you’ll start out of trouble. It’ll be predominantly on qualifying, start at the front and then part of the work is done - but with the lowered energy it’s a better race for everyone.”

So back to the original discussion point: high emotion, or get the job done?

Jake Dennis won the second race at the Rome E-Prix in mid-July (Formula E )

In other words, would he prefer to have the title wrapped up on the first day, or take it to the final race and secure victory in epic circumstances?

An easy pick once more, for Dennis: trophy at all costs. “I’d rather get the points and win it on Saturday! The emotion will be better if it goes to the wire, nothing beats the release on the final day, but if we get the six points on Cassidy on Saturday everyone would take that to rule out any gambles with people getting desperate, people taking risks - plus the weather doesn’t look great.”

Brazil, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands and Belgium all have a racing driver who has been crowned champion in Formula E.

Great Britain cannot say that, yet, but across this very weekend that could all change – most fittingly of all on home soil.

:: Watch the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix on Saturday 29 July & Sunday 30 July live on Channel 4 at 17:00 BST.