Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will draw to a dramatic conclusion this weekend for the season finale double-header 2023 Hankook London E-Prix, with four drivers in with a shot of securing their first title.

Here are all your talking points as London draws a close to the world’s premier all-electric racing series for the first time since Season 2.

Dennis the Menace on for historic title

History could be made this weekend as Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis looks set to become Britain’s first ever Formula E champion.

The 28-year-old sits 24 points clear at the top of the standings ahead of Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy and knowing that a victory on Saturday would all but guarantee the title to be brought home to Nuneaton.

The odds are further stacked in Dennis’ favour given his own exceptional track record in London; no driver has more than the Andretti man’s two victories in the capital, which he has achieved over just four races, with a second-place finish in one of the others.

At the very least, Dennis is almost certain to beat Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing)’s third place finish in Season 4, which currently ranks top amongst performances from the Brits in the series.

Two titles on the line

While a procession for Dennis remains the expectation, in reality both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship remain firmly up for grabs in London this weekend.

(Sam Bagnall / LAT Images)

Four drivers are still mathematically capable of taking home the individual crown for Season 9 with Cassidy, Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) trailing Dennis by 24, 44 and 49 points respectively.

Envision Racing sit atop the Teams’ World Championship, just 14 points ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche, with Jaguar TCS Racing 25 and 35 points back.

Many permutations are possible and long-term Formula E fans will know not to predict the likely outcome. What is certain though is it’s set to be another exciting weekend with plenty of drama expected before the chequered flag on Sunday.

London’s calling

Formula E returns to the English capital for the time ninth time in its history. The ExCeL London will once again play host in what is the first track in international motorsport to weave both inside and out.

The unique circuit presents a series of challenges to the drivers who will have to contend with changes in surface, elevation, and lighting.

It is also first time the new GEN3 car – the fastest, lightest and most powerful electric race car ever built – will race on the streets of the capital, while it is just the third time the all-electric racing series has culminated its season in London.

(Independent)

As well as becoming the first Brit to win Formula E, Dennis would also become the first World Motorsport Champion crowned on British soil since Alain Prost in 1985.

He will be hoping to add to an impressive tally of four British winners to have claimed victory from the eight races in London.

Best of British to perform

British music icons Tinie Tempah and Ella Eyre will perform as the headline acts at the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix.

Both Eyre and Tempah are Londoners, with the latter having previously performed at the London E-Prix in 2021.

Eyre is best-known for her collaboration with British drum and bass band Rudimental, most notably on their UK number-one single “Waiting All Night” and will take stage on the Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tempah, who performs on the Sunday, is one of the most successful UK rappers of all time and has received Double-Platinum certification by the BPI for his album Disc-Overy.

Formula E takes over Carnaby Street to celebrate New Era partnership

To celebrate a whole season partnering with New Era, Formula E took Dennis, NIO 333 driver Dan Ticktum and the GEN3 car to the New Era store on Carnaby Street.

(Jed Leicester)

New Era and Formula E collaborate on bespoke and limited-edition styles, such as unique designs for landmark races and a championship edition.

Aligned with Formula E’s sustainability commitments, the New Era range utilises REPREVE® fabric – the world’s leading recycled performance fibre – where plastic bottles are transformed into a technical yarn used for performance-ready headwear. New Era also supplies the official podium cap in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Porsche commit to 2026

Porsche and Formula E this week announced the sports car manufacturer has extended its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through Season 12 in 2025/2026.

(Porsche Formula E)

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 with an initial five-year commitment until the end of the forthcoming Season 10 which will conclude in July 2024.

The announcement confirms TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team will continue to compete in the premier all-electric motorsport world championship through the GEN3 era racing the Porsche 99X Electric car.

:: Watch the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix on Saturday 29 July & Sunday 30 July live on Channel 4 at 17:00 BST