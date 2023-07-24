Porsche extend Formula E deal - just in time for title fight finale

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of the final race weekend of the season and a potential title celebration, Porsche have announced they are renewing their commitment to the Formula E championship for a further three years.

Having joined FIA’s all-electric series in 2019, the expectation surrounded a five-year stint in the championship - but such has been the improved success of the team, the growth of FE itself and the rise in commercial interest worldwide in electric vehicles in that time that the decision has been made early to extend their involvement.

This season, under the guidance of team boss Florian Modlinger, TAG Heuer Porsche are in the running for the team championship ahead of the final weekend - the double-header in London, this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Porsche sit second place in the standings, just 14 points behind rivals Envision - while further success could come in the fact that Jake Dennis enters the final weekend top of the driver standings for Avalanche Andretti - a customer team for Porsche this season.

With four victories between their own two drivers, Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix Da Costa, this is already comfortably Porsche’s most successful campaign since they joined Formula E and the prospect of renewed, long-term focus means there’s likely more to come.

Their involvement will now run at least until the end of the 2025/26 season, which will mark the end of the Gen3 car - the current model on track in FE - while they will continue providing feedback and involvement in the intervening period on the future Gen4 model.

Porsche’s board pointed to the chance to “showcase innovative technologies and ... sustainability” with their ongoing involvement.

“With our entry into Formula E, we have opened a new chapter in all-electric motorsport,” said executive Michael Steiner. “We’re convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will continue to lay a foundation for future mobility solutions. It offers the most competitive environment to accelerate the development of high-performance vehicles with a focus on environmental friendliness and energy efficiency. We look forward to actively shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more momentum on a global scale.”

Porsche also supply the official Formula E safety car, underlining their large-scale involvement in the championship. The company had previously discussed joining Formula One with reigning champions Red Bull, but talks failed to lead to an agreement, with Red Bull eventually announcing a deal with Ford.