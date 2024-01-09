Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula E returns from mid-January in a milestone campaign, with the all-electric racing championship now in its tenth season.

Last year it was British driver Jake Dennis who triumphed to win the drivers title, sealing his success in London, while Envision edged out Jaguar to stand victorious with the teams title.

Ahead of this campaign, preseason testing was disrupted by a fire forcing an extension for teams on the final day. Highlights for S10 include a first-ever street race in Tokyo, Japan, while there are also races on the calendar in China, USA and Brazil among others.

Once again it will be London which hosts the season finale and Dennis in particular will be keen to retain his title on home soil, having previously won there in both 2021 and 2022.

“The London E-Prix is special for me and one of my favourite races on the calendar. I’ve got some great memories at the unique indoor-outdoor track and racing in front of my home crowd always adds an extra layer of excitement,” he said. “The support from the fans and the atmosphere they produce is always incredible and I’ll never forget when I secured the Drivers’ world championship there last season. I can’t wait to go back and experience the whole event again. It’s definitely not a race to miss.”

Here’s everything you need to know about season 10, including how to buy tickets for the two races in London.

When does Formula E Season 10 start?

The first race of the season is on 13 January 2024 in Mexico City, with the first practice session starting the previous day.

How can I watch it this year?

Formula E have signed an exclusive broadcast deal with TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport), meaning every race will be shown across their channels and streaming platforms in the UK and Ireland.

Jermaine Jenas, former England international footballer, is the new lead presenter for FE’s flagship programme on race weekends. Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and Channel 4 F1 pundit Billy Monger are also among the experts who will make guest appearances throughout the season.

When and where is the London E-Prix?

London will once again play host to the season finale with a double header. The races will be on Saturday 20 July and Sunday 21 July 2024 at ExCeL London.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the London E-Prix races can be purchased online following this link.

Full Season 10 calendar

R1: Mexico City, Mexico - 13 January

R2: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 26 Jan

R3: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - 27 Jan

R4: Sao Paulo, Brazil - 16 Mar

R5: Tokyo, Japan - 30 Mar

R6: Misano, Italy - 13 Apr

R7: Misano, Italy - 14 Apr

R8: Monaco, Monaco - 27 Apr

R9: Berlin, Germany - 11 May

R10: Berlin, Germany - 12 May

R11: Shanghai, China - 25 May

R12: Shanghai, China - 26 May

R13: Portland, USA - 29 Jun

R14: Portland, USA - 30 Jun

R15: London, UK - 20 Jul

R16: London, UK - 21 Jul