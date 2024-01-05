Anthony Joshua to fight Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Anthony Joshua will fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

The former heavyweight champion, who beat Otto Wallin before Christmas, will return to Riyadh to face Ngannou on a date which is yet to be announced.

It will be a 10-round bout, according to reports, and could take place in March.

The 37-year-old Cameroonian was the heavyweight champion in UFC but has only boxed one professionally, coming close to a sensational shock when he floored Tyson Fury in October before eventually losing on a split decision.

He will return to Saudi Arabia to take on Joshua, whose plans to fight Deontay Wilder were scuppered by the American’s loss to Joseph Parker.

Joshua, who has been without a belt since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in October last year, was targeting a fight against hard-hitting Croatian Filip Hrgovic but will now take on Ngannou.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Tonight we confirm it’s a Done Deal! @anthonyjoshua v @francis_ngannou collide on a huge night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – press conference Jan 15 in London with full details dropping soon!”