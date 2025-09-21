Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Berlin Marathon 2025 results, times, elite fields and prize money

Berlin provided some blazing times from the likes of Sabastian Sawe and Rosemary Wanjiru on one of the fastest courses in the world

Jack Rathborn,Will Castle
Sunday 21 September 2025 12:32 BST
Sebastian Sawe won the Berlin Marathon in a season's best time
Sebastian Sawe won the Berlin Marathon in a season's best time (Getty Images)

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe stormed to victory at the Berlin Marathon 2025 to kick off a run of World Marathon Majors this autumn.

Sawe, who clocked 2:02.16 after winning the 2025 London Marathon, was unable to threaten the late Kelvin Kiptum’s staggering world record (2:00:35) in hot conditions.

"It was hard but I was prepared," Sawe said. "I did my best and I happy for this performance. I am so happy for this year. I felt well but you cannot change the weather. Next year will be better.”

Japan's Akasaki Akira was a surprise second after a powerful second half of the race, finishing almost four minutes behind Sawe, while Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele came in third.

Sawe's compatriot Rosemary Wanjiru won the women's race (2:21.05), going one better than her previous second-place finish as she crossed the line just ahead of Ethiopia's Dera Dida, whose compatriot Azmera Gebru was third.

Berlin Marathon 2025 results

Men

1) Sabastian Sawe (KEN) - 2:02.16

2) Akira Akasaki (JPN) - 2:06:15

3) Chimdessa Debele (ETH) - 2:06:57

4) Guye Adola (ETH) - 2:07:11

5) Yuhei Urano (JPN) - 2:07:35

6) Hassan Chahdi (FRA) - 2:07:43

7) Shin Kimura (JPN) - 2:08:37

8) Hendrik Preiffer (GER) - 2:09:14

9) Joseph Tiophil Panga (TAN) - 2:09:35

10) Ahmed Ouhda (ITA) - 2:10:39

Women

1) Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) - 2:21:05

2) Dera Dida (ETH) - 2:21:08

3) Azmera Gebru (ETH) - 2:21:29

4) Viola Cheptoo (KEN) - 2:21:40

5) Fantu Worku (ETH) - 2:21:57

6) Fabienne Konigstein (GER) - 2:22:17

7) Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) - 2:23:02

8) Domenika Mayer (GER) - 2:23:16

9) Honami Maeda (JPN) - 2:24:36

10) Mestawut Fikir (ETH) - 2:24:52

Sawe stormed to victory in Berlin with Japan's Akasaki Akira a surprise second
Sawe stormed to victory in Berlin with Japan's Akasaki Akira a surprise second (Getty Images)

What is the prize money?

Men’s and women’s elite races

1st €30,000

2nd €15,000

3rd €10,000

4th €8,000

5th €6,500

7th €4,000

8th €3,000

9th €2,000

10th €1,500

Bonuses

Men

1st runner sub-2:02:30: €30.000

1st/2nd sub-2:03:30: €15.000

World record (2:00:35): €50,000

Women

1st runner sub-2:16:00: €30.000

1st/2nd sub-2:18:00: €15.000

World record (2:09:53): €50,000

Reuters contributed to this report

Thank you for registering

