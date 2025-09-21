Berlin Marathon 2025 results, times, elite fields and prize money
Berlin provided some blazing times from the likes of Sabastian Sawe and Rosemary Wanjiru on one of the fastest courses in the world
Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe stormed to victory at the Berlin Marathon 2025 to kick off a run of World Marathon Majors this autumn.
Sawe, who clocked 2:02.16 after winning the 2025 London Marathon, was unable to threaten the late Kelvin Kiptum’s staggering world record (2:00:35) in hot conditions.
"It was hard but I was prepared," Sawe said. "I did my best and I happy for this performance. I am so happy for this year. I felt well but you cannot change the weather. Next year will be better.”
Japan's Akasaki Akira was a surprise second after a powerful second half of the race, finishing almost four minutes behind Sawe, while Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele came in third.
Sawe's compatriot Rosemary Wanjiru won the women's race (2:21.05), going one better than her previous second-place finish as she crossed the line just ahead of Ethiopia's Dera Dida, whose compatriot Azmera Gebru was third.
Berlin Marathon 2025 results
Men
1) Sabastian Sawe (KEN) - 2:02.16
2) Akira Akasaki (JPN) - 2:06:15
3) Chimdessa Debele (ETH) - 2:06:57
4) Guye Adola (ETH) - 2:07:11
5) Yuhei Urano (JPN) - 2:07:35
6) Hassan Chahdi (FRA) - 2:07:43
7) Shin Kimura (JPN) - 2:08:37
8) Hendrik Preiffer (GER) - 2:09:14
9) Joseph Tiophil Panga (TAN) - 2:09:35
10) Ahmed Ouhda (ITA) - 2:10:39
Women
1) Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) - 2:21:05
2) Dera Dida (ETH) - 2:21:08
3) Azmera Gebru (ETH) - 2:21:29
4) Viola Cheptoo (KEN) - 2:21:40
5) Fantu Worku (ETH) - 2:21:57
6) Fabienne Konigstein (GER) - 2:22:17
7) Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) - 2:23:02
8) Domenika Mayer (GER) - 2:23:16
9) Honami Maeda (JPN) - 2:24:36
10) Mestawut Fikir (ETH) - 2:24:52
What is the prize money?
Men’s and women’s elite races
1st €30,000
2nd €15,000
3rd €10,000
4th €8,000
5th €6,500
7th €4,000
8th €3,000
9th €2,000
10th €1,500
Bonuses
Men
1st runner sub-2:02:30: €30.000
1st/2nd sub-2:03:30: €15.000
World record (2:00:35): €50,000
Women
1st runner sub-2:16:00: €30.000
1st/2nd sub-2:18:00: €15.000
World record (2:09:53): €50,000
Reuters contributed to this report
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments