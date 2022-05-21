Dina Asher-Smith headlines a star-studded Birmingham Diamond League (Getty Images)

The Diamond League returns in Birmingham this afternoon with the world’s best looking to impress as national championships approach before a huge summer of international athletics. Athletes will be looking to work their way into form ahead of the World and European Championships, plus the Commonwealth Games. And the Alexander Stadium, following investment totalling £72m, hosts today’s event, while also being the home for this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The very best of Team GB are in action, including Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr and Dina Asher-Smith. Great Britain’s sprint queen is working her way back into form after a devastating injury ruined her hopes of individual success in Tokyo, before a bronze in the 4x100m relay, and the 26-year-old is bullish about the prospect of a new world record in one of her events this year.

“I am confident in the work I have done,” Asher-Smith said, before considering the prospect that somebody will break Florence Griffith Joyner’s 34-year-old 100m world record of 10.49 seconds. “I think so. We shouldn’t put limits on ourselves. When you stop thinking about limits and focus on the processes, who knows what can be achieved? Everything seems impossible until it’s done. Definitely given the advantages of (spike) technology, definitely given the increase of track technology. That plus all the advantages, the competition - domestic and international - nice wins, amazing crowds, we have all been starved of crowds because of the pandemic. If I said no (that she couldn’t break it), what would you say? Crazier things have been done and nothing is impossible. I’m excited to go out there and put together some really good races. Who knows.” Follow live updates, results, reaction and more from Birmingham below: