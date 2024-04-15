Boston Marathon 2024: Date, time, route and how to watch race

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 edition of the Boston Marathon will again see some of the world’s best distance runners compete alongside a large mass participation field.

First held in the 19th century, a tough 26.2-mile course will test elite and recreational runners alike with 30,000 entrants again set to start.

One of six World Marathon Majors, it will be held on Patriots’ Day in the United States, as is traditional.

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri secured twin Kenyan success in the two elite races last year.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the 2024 Boston Marathon?

The Boston Marathon will be held on Monday 15 April around the Massachusetts city.

What time does it start?

The exact timings for this year’s event are:

Military March - 6 am ET (11am BST)

Men’s Wheelchair - 9.02 am ET (2.02pm BST)

Women’s Wheelchair - 9.05 am ET (2.05pm BST)

Handcycles & Duos - 9.30 am ET (2.30pm BST)

Professional Men - 9.37 am ET (2.37pm BST)

Professional Women - 9.45 am ET (2.45pm BST)

Para Athletics Divisions - 9.50 am ET (2.50pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 1 - 10.00am ET (3pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 2 - 10.25am ET (3.25pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 3 - 10.50am ET (3.50pm BST)

Rolling Start Wave 4 - 11.15am ET (4.15pm BST)

What is the course?

The course begins in Hopkinton, a town in rural Massachusetts, with runners setting off from Main Street and heading down Route 135. They will plod through the towns of Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, before joining Route 16 shortly after Wellesley. Hanging a right on to Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30) by the fire station in Newton Lower Falls, the course continues over the Newton Hills and by Boston College, a university, before arriving at Cleveland Circle via Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The runners will then negotiate a left turn on to Beacon Street as it nears the finish, turning right on to Hereford Street, left on to Boylston Street and eventually concluding near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square in the heart of the city.

Who is competing in the women’s elite race?

The ten fastest women in the elite field are:

Tadu Teshome Ethiopia 2:17:36 (Valencia, 2022) Hiwot Gebremaryam Ethiopia 2:17:59 (Valencia, 2023) Judith Korir Kenya 2:18:20 (Eugene, 2022) Meseret Belete Ethiopia 2:18:21 (Amsterdam, 2023) Tiruye Mesfin Ethiopia 2:18:47 (Valencia, 2022) Worknesh Edesa Ethiopia 2:18:51 (Osaka, 2024) Senbere Teferi Ethiopia 2:19:21 (Berlin, 2023) Dera Dida Ethiopia 2:19:24 (Berlin, 2023) Edna Kiplagat Kenya 2:19:50 (London, 2012)* Mary Ngugi-Cooper Kenya 2:20:22 (London, 2022)

Who is competing in the elite men’s race?

Evans Chebet is seeking a third consecutive crown in Boston, but should face a tough challenge from Sisay Lemma (Ethiopia) and Gabriel Geay (Tanzania). The headline names are: