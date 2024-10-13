Chicago Marathon 2024 schedule, start times, elite fields and how to watch in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Chicago Marathon returns on Sunday with a series of compelling races in the latest major of 2024.

A year on from Kelvin Kiptum’s stunning world record run of two hours and 35 seconds to storm to victory, the Windy City will pay tribute to the Kenyan following his tragic passing earlier this year in a car crash.

The sport has been rocked this year by the loss of Kiptum, who appeared destined to break the two-hour barrier in a legal race. In this year’s men’s race, Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia is among the favourites, due to his blazing personal best of 2:02:48 from the 2019 Berlin Marathon. But Kenyan athletes Amos Kipruto and Vincent Ngetich will also contend for the win.

The women’s race, won last year by Sifan Hassan, is packed with talent, including Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, who ranks fourth on the all-time list and has previously won this race. Another contender, Sutume Kebede of Ethiopia, brings an impressive personal best of 2:15:55 from a stunning victory at the Tokyo Marathon, a run that now places her eighth on the all-time list. While Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, who has won at the London and New York City Marathons, will also contend.

Here is everything you need to know about who to watch, the schedule and where to watch the 2024 Chicago Marathon.

Chicago Marathon 2024 start times and schedule

The Chicago Marathon will start at 7:20am (CDT) (1:20pm BST) on Sunday 13 October.

7:20am (1:20pm BST) - Wheelchair men

7:21am (1:21pm BST) - Wheelchair women

7:23am (1:23pm BST) - Handcyle start

7:30am (1:30pm BST) - Marathon wave 1 (corrals A, B, C, D and E)

8:00am (2:00pm BST) - Marathon wave 2 (corrals F, G, H and J)

8:35am (2:35pm BST) - Marathon wave 3 (corrals K, L, M and N)

open image in gallery Ruth Chepngetich is a contender for this year’s Chicago Marathon ( AP )

How to watch

You can watch the Chicago Marathon in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+, with the option to live stream the event on your mobile device, coverage is scheduled to start at 1:15pm BST.

open image in gallery Kelvin Kiptum celebrates after winning the 2023 Chicago Marathon in a world record time ( Getty Images )

Elite women’s field

Ruth Chepngetich, KEN, 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) Sutume Kebede, ETH, 2:15:55 (Tokyo, 2024) Joyciline Jepkosgei, KEN, 2:16:24 (London, 2024) Degitu Azimeraw, ETH, 2:17:58 (London, 2021) Ashete Bekere Dido, ETH, 2:17:58 (Tokyo, 2022) Hiwot Gebrekidan, ETH, 2:17:59 (Valencia, 2023) Irine Cheptai, KEN, 2:18:22 (Hamburg, 2024) Keira D’Amato, USA, 2:19:12 (Houston, 2022) Betsy Saina, USA, 2:19:17 (Tokyo, 2024) Dorcas Tuitoek, KEN, 2:20:02 (Amsterdam, 2023) Mary Ngugi-Cooper, KEN, 2:20:22 (London, 2022) Sara Hall, USA, 2:20:32 (Chandler, 2020) Emma Bates, USA, 2:22:10 (Boston, 2022) Buze Diriba, ETH, 2:23:11 (Toronto, 2023) Sara Vaughn, USA, 2:23:24 (Chicago, 2023) Susanna Sullivan, USA, 2:24:27 (London, 2023) Gabi Rooker, USA, 2:24:35 (Chicago, 2023) Lindsay Flanagan, USA, 2:24:43 (Gold Coast, 2022) Nell Rojas, USA, 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) Stacey Ndiwa, KEN, 2:25:29 (Los Angeles, 2024) Laura Thweatt, USA, 2:25:38 (London, 2017) Lauren Hagans, USA, 2:25:56 (Duluth, 2023) Annie Frisbie, USA, 2:26:18 (New York, 2021) Jackie Gaughan, USA, 2:27:08 (Berlin, 2023) Dominique Scott, RSA, 2:27:31 (Chicago, 2023) Diane Nukuri, USA, 2:27:50 (London, 2015) Makena Morley, USA, 2:30:25 (Los Angeles, 2024) Anne Marie Blaney, USA, 2:30:43 (Orlando, 2024) Andrea Pomaranski, USA, 2:31:06 (Houston, 2023) Amy Davis-Green, USA, 2:33:09 (Orlando, 2024) Aubrey Frentheway, USA, Debut

Elite men’s field