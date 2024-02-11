Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, has died aged 24 in a road accident in Kenya.

Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana died in the collision, confirmed Abbott World Marathon Majors and Elgeyo Marakwet police.

The incident occured in the Kaptagat area on Sunday evening along Elgeyo Marakwet road.

Kiptum won the London Marathon last year and would go on to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35.

Joan Chelimo, the wife of Hakiziman, also confirmed the death of her husband to Olympics.com.

Kiptum was due to run this year’s Rotterdam Marathon in April, in what was promoted as an attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race for the first time following Kipchoge’s unofficial run in 1:59:40.2 in Vienna in 2019.

World Athletics president Seb Coe paid tribute to Kiptum: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“On behalf of all World Athletics we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.

“It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly.”

Elgeyo Marakwet police commander Peter Mulinge confirmed the tragic news in a statement: “This was a self-involved accident where one Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, was driving his vehicle with two passengers.

“Kiptum and Hakizimana died on the spot and the third person was rushed to Racecourse Hospital in Eldoret.”

Former Kenyan Prime Minister said: “Devastating news as we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, Kelvin Kiptum, World Record holder and Kenyan athletics icon. Together with his coach, they tragically passed on in an accident tonight.

“My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”