The athletics world is mourning after Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, died in a road accident in Kenya. Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana died in a collision in the Kaptagat area, the Abbott World Marathon Majors and Elgeyo Marakwet police confirmed.

Kiptum burst onto the marathon scene over the last two years, winning the 2023 London Marathon and then stunning the running world to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35. Kiptum was targeting the Rotterdam Marathon in April next, with excitement building at the prospect of an attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race for the first time, following Kipchoge’s unofficial run in 1:59:40.2 in Vienna in 2019.

World Athletics president Seb Coe has led the tributes to Kiptum - follow the latest news and reaction to the tragic news below: