Kevin Kiptum death - updates: Tributes pour in after marathon world record holder passes in Kenya road accident
The Kenyan won the London Marathon last year and beat compatriot and legendary runner Eliud Kipchoge’s world record later in 2023 at the Chicago Marathon
The athletics world is mourning after Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, died in a road accident in Kenya. Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana died in a collision in the Kaptagat area, the Abbott World Marathon Majors and Elgeyo Marakwet police confirmed.
Kiptum burst onto the marathon scene over the last two years, winning the 2023 London Marathon and then stunning the running world to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35. Kiptum was targeting the Rotterdam Marathon in April next, with excitement building at the prospect of an attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race for the first time, following Kipchoge’s unofficial run in 1:59:40.2 in Vienna in 2019.
World Athletics president Seb Coe has led the tributes to Kiptum - follow the latest news and reaction to the tragic news below:
Kelvin Kiptum was due to next race on 14 April in Rotterdam, which was expected to be the first genuine attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race.
Kiptum announced a brand deal with smart watch brand Amazfit earlier this month. Kiptum did not travel to an event for the brand at the announcement in Paris.
Seb Coe pays tribute to ‘incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy’
World Athletics president Seb Coe paid tribute to Kiptum: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.
“On behalf of all World Athletics we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.
“It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly.”
