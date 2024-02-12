Kelvin Kiptum: World marathon record holder dies after car crash in Kenya

The sporting world is mourning after Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world record holder, died aged 24.

Kiptum and his coach Garvais Hakizimana, 36, died in a road accident in western Kenya late on Sunday night (11 February).

The talented runner was favoured to win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris after bursting onto the marathon scene over the last two years.

He won the 2023 London Marathon before a phenomenal performance at the Chicago Marathon in October saw him break Eliud Kipchoge’s world record, with a time of 2:00:35.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said as tributes pour in.