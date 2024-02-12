Watch Kelvin Kiptum break marathon world record as world morns runner’s death

Watch Kelvin Kiptum break the marathon world record after the runner’s tragic death on Sunday, 11 February.

Kiptum died in a car crash while driving in western Kenya on Sunday evening, aged just 24.

The talented runner set the world record in Chicago in October with a time of 2:00.35, having won the London Marathon in April before that.

Kiptum sprinted towards the finish line while pumping up an already-roaring crowd. He broke through the tape and smashed Eliud Kipchoge’s record by 34 seconds

His death comes only a week after World Athletics were able to ratify his world record.