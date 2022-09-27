Eliud Kipchoge to attend Mini London Marathon after breaking world record in Berlin

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eliud Kipchoge will return to London this weekend fresh from smashing his own marathon world record in Berlin to present medals to winners at the TCS Mini London Marathon.

The event on Saturday 1 October, the day before the TCS London Marathon, provides an opportunity for the next generation of athletes over the final 2.6km of the iconic course with the finish line on The Mall.

And Kipchoge, a four-time London Marathon champion, who clocked an astonishing 2:01:09 at the BMW Berlin Marathon to take 30 seconds off the world record last Sunday, will be in the capital to honour the age-group winners of this year’s landmark race.

“I really support the initiative of the TCS London Marathon to promote running at all ages,” said the legendary Kenyan, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) set to award the school of every child who finishes £10 per participant to spend on PE or IT equipment. “I like running to be a family activity since running is life. It will bring joy, happiness and health to our children, who are the future, so let’s all embrace this.”

The event has in the past helped launch the careers of international stars such as Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr, while Sir Mo Farah won Mini Marathon three times.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning Berlin Marathon 2022 (EPA)

“It was the most incredible performance by Eliud Kipchoge,” said Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon. “Eliud will be coming to London this weekend, he’s an ambassador for the TCS Mini London Marathon. He spoke eloquently, he’s the most incredible man.

“He’s talked about inspiration, inspiring children. Inspiring the next generation, he’ll be coming to London, giving out medals on the finish line.

“For those who saw him run that first half in sub-one hour and come home in two hours, one minute and nine seconds, the way he talks, it’s an odd phrase, but he really is the GOAT of marathon and endurance running. We’re delighted to welcome him for the mini.”

Brasher also reached out to Farah to take inspiration from Kipchoge, two years his junior, to continue pursuing personal best times on the roads.

“I think that Eliud (who broke his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday) is proving – age 37 and he’s running a PB – that the age barriers that we used to think existed do not necessarily now exist,” added Brasher.

“The door will always be open to Mo, he is Britain’s greatest ever endurance athlete – in terms of the number of Olympic gold medals, in terms of the World Championship gold medals.

“Our history goes back with him from the mini-marathon to the fact that we’ve supported him through his university time, something that’s not publicised that well.

“He is an absolutely superb athlete, he will always be welcome back and we’re really looking forward to having him there at the TCS London Marathon on Sunday.

“I hope he runs fantastically well.”