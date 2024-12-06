Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Europe’s best cross country runners descend on the southern coast of Turkey to vie for success across varied terrain.

The athletes will have to contend with mud, sand and dirt roads as the European Cross Country Championships, now in their 30th year, visit Antalya for the first time.

The men’s field is headlined by track star Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who will be hoping to secure the the senior title for a third time after missing last year’s event through injury.

Nowergian compatriot Karoline Grovdal is the hot favourite for the women’s title as she seeks a fourth consecutive triumph, though Italy’s Nadia Battocletti, a silver medallist in the 10,000m at Paris 2024, will be hoping to better her runner-up finish from 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the 2024 European Cross Country Championships?

The 2024 European Cross Country Championships will be held in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday 8 December. The schedule is as follows (all times GMT):

8am – U20 women (distance 4814m) 8.29am – U20 men (4814m) 8.55am – Mixed relay (6324m; 1 x 1710m; 2 x 1510m; 1x 1594m) 9.25am – U23 women (6324m) 10.00am – U23 men (6324m) 10.31am – Senior women (7834m) 11.11am – Senior men (7834m)

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the cross country action live via the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button. Coverage begins at 7.55am GMT.

Who are the favourites?

While Jakob Ingebrigtsen is the top contender for the senior men’s title, defending champion Yann Schrub returns in search of another cross crown. He will have his work cut out, though, against a strong Norwegian team that also includes Ingebrigtsen’s older brother Filip and Magnus Tuv Myhre, who finished second last year.

Karoline Grovdal’s three senior gold medals highlight a record haul of ten individual medals, though the ever-improving Nadia Battocletti has enjoyed an outstanding year on the track. Great Britain’s Abbie Donnelly returns looking to better the bronze she secured in Brussels last December.

While women’s U23 winner Megan Keith is absent, there are two Brits hoping to defend their titles in Will Barnicoat (U23 men) and Innes FitzGerald (U20 women). Fitzgerald last year refused to fly to Australia for the World Championships citing her concerns over the climate crisis.