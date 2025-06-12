Keely Hodgkinson’s return to racing delayed after injury setback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic 800 metres champion Keely Hodgkinson will not open her outdoor season on Sunday in Stockholm as planned due to a setback in her recovery from a hamstring issue.

The 23-year-old, who stormed to gold last summer at Paris 2024, was expected to line up against reigning world champion Mary Moraa in the Diamond League event.

Britons Jemma Reekie and Georgia Hunter Bell - the Olympic 1500 metres bronze medallist - are still set to challenge the Kenyan in Sweden.

Hodgkinson, who still hopes to unseat Moraa at September's world championships in Tokyo, was forced to pull out of her own inaugural Keely Klassic event in Birmingham after tearing her hamstring in February, also ending her indoor season.

At the time, she told Sky Sports News she expected recovery to take "up to six weeks, it could be quicker, it could be longer, but it shouldn't affect my outdoor season".

Hodgkinson, named Sports Personality of the Year in 2024, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) following her Paris triumph, and at her investiture ceremony in May told the PA news agency: "Currently I feel really good, we're in a really good place.

"The hamstring progressed nicely and we took our time with it and we have had no problems so far, which has been really positive, back in full training, doing everything.

"We're kind of on track. I'm still four or five weeks away from opening my season but I'm looking forward to it and it's a big race, it's basically an Olympic final again."

Hodgkinson last month was announced as one of the biggest draws at the sold-out London Athletics Meet on 19 July.

PA