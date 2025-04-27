Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Marathon Betting Tips

Jacob Kiplimo to win the men’s race - 2/1 Bet365

Sifan Hassan to win women’s race - 4/7 Bet365

The 2025 London Marathon takes place this weekend as over 56,000 runners take to the streets of the capital to tackle the 26.2-mile course.

Thousands of novice runners will be participating alongside some of the finest long-distance athletes on the planet as PBs are broken, records are targeted and millions are raised for charity on what is often one of the most feel-good days of the sporting calendar.

As always, there are plenty of intriguing storylines among the pro runners for this year’s event, with chief executive Hugh Brasher labelling the 2025 edition as the greatest elite field in history.

All four Olympic and Paralympic champions will be competing in 2025, along with British Olympic triathlon gold medalist Alex Yee, 2024 London champion Alexander Mutiso Munyao, former men’s and women’s world record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Tigist Assefa, and Jacob Kiplimo, the men’s half marathon world record holder who is making his debut over 26.2 miles.

And it’s the latter who heads in the weekend as the early 2/1 favourite for the men’s race on betting sites.

As for the women’s race, it’s Olympic gold medallist Sifan Hassan, who enters as the 4/7 favourite to sweep Paris and London.

London Marathon betting preview: Kiplimo out to make history

The 24-year-old Jacob Kiplimo will have plenty of eyes on him this weekend as he makes his full marathon debut, with the Ugandan aiming for a win in his first ever race over 26.2 miles.

And there’s plenty of expectation on Kiplimo’s young shoulders too after he shattered the half-marathon world record in Barcelona in February with a time of 56 minutes and 42 seconds – 48s faster than the previous record.

While there will be some wondering if Kiplimo could be the one to break the sub-two-hour-marathon mark, it would be an equally as impressive achievement to win the race on his debut.

He will face stiff competition from Paris Olympics champion Tamirat Tola and last year’s London victor Alexander Mutiso, who won in a time of 2:04:01. Nevertheless, Kiplimo may well justify the hype and win London at the first attempt.

London Marathon prediction 1: Jacob Kiplimo to win the men’s race - 2/1 Bet365

London Marathon tips: Hassan chasing Paris and London double

There’s a fascinating field assembled for this year’s women race, even with world record holder Ruth Chepngetich (2:09:56,) and 2024 women’s winner Peres Jepchirchir having withdrawn.

In fact, there are still two of the fastest women in history competing in 2025, with Sifan Hassan and Tigst Assefa likely to face off for gold in the capital – just as they did at Paris 2024.

Back in July, Hassan won gold for the Netherlands with a time of 2:22:55, just three seconds better than Assefa, who took home silver for Ethiopia in a time of 2:22:58.

First place is likely to be contested by the pair again, with Hassan offered at odds of 4/7 on betting apps, compared with Assefa’s 2/1.

London Marathon prediction 2: Sifan Hassan to win women’s race - 4/7 Bet365

