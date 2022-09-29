Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Mo Farah has been told he can compete with the very best in the marathon for “the next three to four years” by training partner and European record holder Bashir Abdi.

The Briton, who was set to run his first marathon since 2019 on Sunday, pulled out of the TCS London Marathon on Wednesday with a right hip injury, although the four-time Olympic champion hopes to return in the race’s traditional slot next April.

And Abdi, who shared hundreds of miles with Farah in the build-up, insists the 39-year-old’s training has been “really incredible” and does not understand why his friend would consider retirement just yet.

“He surprised me in different ways, the training he was doing was really incredible,” said Abdi, who hopes to add a third marathon podium after bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and this summer’s World Championships in Eugene.

“He did that race [The Big Half] even with 120 miles that week, he wasn’t fresh or tapering.

“The race was meant to be like training, afterwards he was excited to train harder for London. Things were going very well but sadly his hip started bothering him.

“He’s been my mentor over the years, because of him I start to believe more, I can reach more and get medals, run fast. It’s sad that he is not with me on Sunday on the start line.

Sir Mo Farah last ran the London Marathon in 2019 (PA) (PA Archive)

“I don’t know why Mo hesitates about his potential in the marathon. He was able to train, decent mileage, track workouts twice per week, every Sunday a long run of 25 miles or more, which is definitely good for a marathon.

“With the right preparation, I’m 100 percent sure he can run fast and be with the fastest guys in the world.

“Now he has time, he takes it very seriously, with eight weeks in the mountains. I don’t know why he hesitated or thinks about stopping, I think if he gives himself time in the next three to four years and he does the necessary workouts for the marathon, I think he can still run fast.

“Look at Kipchoge, he’s running world records, age is just a number.”

Farah had said he was “optimistic” about Sunday’s race, but that the “pain and tightness” in his right hip proved too much over the last 10 days.

“It’s really disappointing to have to withdraw after a good last few months and after my win at The Big Half but also because I love racing in front of my home crowd in London who always give all of us athletes such amazing support,” Farah said.

“I wish everyone taking part on Sunday a good run and I hope to be back out there with you in April 2023.”