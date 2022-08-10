Monaco Diamond League live stream: How to watch online and on TV
Jamaica’s world champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson battle it out in the women’s 100m with Great Britain’s Jake Wightman in action again after bronze at Birmingham 2022
The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.
And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.
British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be key to take down Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir.
There are many world champions in action throughout the evening, with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running some sizzling times in the 100m, and compatriot Shericka Jackson will drop down to see if she can blow the competition away like she did in Eugene over 200m.
Here’s the full schedule and how to watch all the action in Monaco with fans hoping to witness the usual magic at the Stade Louis II.
When is it and how can I watch on TV and online?
You can watch the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, 10 August at 19:00 on BBC Three, with coverage also available on the iPlayer to enable those on the move to stream online.
Diamond League Monaco 2022: Schedule, times and star lists
- 18:30 Long Jump Men: Marquis Dendy, Mattia Furlani, Erwan Konate, Maykel Masso, Steffin McCarter, Thobias Montler, Jules Pommery, Sreeshankar, Miltiadis Tentoglu
- 19:20 Pole Vault Women: Marie-Julie Bonnin, Roberta Bruni, Ninon Chapelle, Margot Chevrier, Nina Kennedy, Sandi Morris, Angelica Moser, Lene Onsrud Retzius, Aikaterini Stefanidi, Tina Sutej
- 19:35 Javelin Throw Women: Yulenmis Aguilar, Kelsey-Lee Barber, Elizabeth Gleadle, Liveta Jasiunaite, Haruka Kitaguchi, Mackenzie Little, Lina Muze, Barbora Spotakova, Kara Winger
- 19:45 High Jump Men: Mutaz Essa Barshim, JuVaughn Harrison, Yonathan Kapitolnik, Hamish Kerr, Django Lovett, Shelby McEwen, Andriy Protsenko, Gianmarco Tamberi, Donald Thomas, Sanghyeok Woo
- 20:04 400m Hurdles Women: Rushell Clayton, Ayomide Folorunso, Line Kloster, Janieve Russell, Anna Ryzhykova, Camille Seri, Viktoriya Tkachuk, Gianna Woodruff
- 20:14 1000m Men: Marco Arop, Bryce Hoppel, Wyclife Kinyamal Kisasy, Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Luke McCann, Clayton Murphy, Benjamin Robert, Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, Erik Sowinski, Joshua Thompson, Tony Van Diepen, Jake Wightman
- 20:24 100m Women: Tamara Clark, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Aleia Hobbs, Melissa Jefferson, Daryll Neita, Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Twanisha Terry
- 20:26 Triple Jump Women: Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Tori Franklin, Thea Lafond, Patricia Mamona, Keturah Orji, Lyanis Perez Hernandez, Shanieka Ricketts, Yulimar Rojas
- 20:32 1500m Women: Elise Cranny, Azumawit Embaye, Aurore Fleury, Georgia Griffith, Karline Bjerkeli Grovdal, Jessica Hull, Sinclaire Johnson, Faith Kipyegon, Cory ann McGee, Hirut Meshesha, Winnie Nanyondo, Marta Perez, Gaia Sabbatini, Adelle Tracey, Allie Wilson
- 20:47 110m Hurdles Men: Trey Cunningham, Damian Czykier, Grant Holloway, Just Kwaou-Mathey, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, Hansle Parchment, Daniel Roberts, Sasha Zhoya
- 20:56 800m Women: Olivia Baker, Abbey Caldwell, Kendra Chambers, Natoya Goule, Sage Hurta, Heather MaClean, Halimah Nakaayi, Agnes Raharolahy, Jemma Reekie, Raevyn Rogers
- 21:06 400m Women: Fiordaliza Cofil, Sokhna Lacoste, Candice McLeod, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Gabrielle Thomas, Kaylin Whitney, Sada Williams
- 21:16 3000m Men: Mounir Akbache, Berihu Aregawi, Telahun Haile Bekele, Bethwell Birgen, Paul Chelimo, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, Grant Fisher, Hugo Hay, Cornelius Kemboi, William Kincaid, Joe Klecker, Jacob Krop, Domnic Lokinyomo Lobalu, Stewart McSweyn, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Samuel Tanner
- 21:33 200m Men: Kenneth Bednarek, Aaron Brown, Joseph Fahnbulleh, Erriyon Knighton, Josephus Lyles, Noah Lyles, Michael Norman, Alexander Ogando
- 21:44 3000m SC Women: Mekides Abebe, Elizabth Bird, Marwa Boucayani, Amy Cashin, Peruth Chemutai, Jackline Chepkoech, Emma Coburn, Tatiane Raquel Da Silva, Courtney Frerichs, Werkuha Getachew, Daisy Jepkemei, Virginia Nyambura, Irene Sanchez-Escribano, Courtney Wayment, Zerfe Wondemagegn
