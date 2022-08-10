Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Monaco Diamond League is a good bet to deliver fireworks on the circuit with its famously fast track.

And the athletes should be in peak condition after World Championships and a tremendous Commonwealth Games, while there is also the European Championships next week to look forward to.

British interest centres around Jake Wightman who will be eyeing up victory over the more unusual distance of 1,000m, but with 800m speed in his legs, he will still be one of the favourites, despite being forced to settle for bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot. A hard pace could be key to take down Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir.

There are many world champions in action throughout the evening, with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running some sizzling times in the 100m, and compatriot Shericka Jackson will drop down to see if she can blow the competition away like she did in Eugene over 200m.

Here’s the full schedule and how to watch all the action in Monaco with fans hoping to witness the usual magic at the Stade Louis II.

When is it and how can I watch on TV and online?

You can watch the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, 10 August at 19:00 on BBC Three, with coverage also available on the iPlayer to enable those on the move to stream online.

Diamond League Monaco 2022: Schedule, times and star lists