Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

After a tremendous Commonwealth Games, attention swiftly turns to the Diamond League in Monaco and an intriguing end to the season with the European Championships also coming up next week.

Jake Wightman stars in a compelling 1,000m, an unusual distance on the circuit that should provide intiguing insight into the battle between 800m speed and 1,500m strength.

The 1,500m world champion, who landed bronze in Birmingham behind Olli Hoare and Timothy Cheruiyot, will be up against the Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Korir.

There are more track stars throughout the evening including world champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Noah Lyles and Faith Kipyegon.

While the high jump pits co-Olympic champions Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi against one another. Here’s the full schedule and how to watch all the action in Monaco with fans hoping to witness the usual magic at the Stade Louis II.

When is it and how can I watch on TV and online?

You can watch the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, 10 August at 19:00 on BBC Three, with coverage also available on the iPlayer to enable those on the move to stream online.

Diamond League Monaco 2022: Schedule, times and star lists