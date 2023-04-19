Ultramarathon runner disqualified for using a car

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Scottish runner has been disqualified after using a car to complete part of the race in which she finished third.

The ultra-marathon run showed data to confirm Joasia Zakrzewski used a car for 4km, the race director said.

The data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80km race on April 7 confirmed that Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, gained an “unsporting competitive advantage during a section of the event,” according to race director Wayne Drinkwater.

He told the BBC: "Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself.

“We can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

Zakrzewski has not commented publicly on the incident and Reuters was not immediately able to contact her for comment.

The BBC quoted a running friend of Zakrzewski as saying she had felt sick and wanted to drop out after arriving from Australia the night before the race.

"She has cooperated fully with the race organisers' investigations, giving them a full account of what happened," said Adrian Stott.

"She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused."