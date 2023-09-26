Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann denies using vibrating sex toy to beat Magnus Carlsen

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has denied using a vibrating sex toy to cheat.

The 10-time world champion Magnus Carlsen accused American player Niemann of cheating last year. Niemann, 20, then filed a $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com and US grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura last October after allegations that he had cheated.

A US judge dismissed the lawsuit in June and last month they resolved their dispute outside court.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored in an interview, Niemann said: “It is very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory. These things happen and I managed to learn a lot during that time and it really has taught me a lot of very important lessons about life and chess.”

Asked specifically by Morgan about the allegation that he used anal beads to cheat, Niemann replied: “Well, your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know, maybe you’re personally interested. But I can tell you, no. Categorically, no, of course not.”

The legal battle stemmed from Niemann’s upset victory over Carlsen, who has been the world’s top-ranked player for over a decade, at the prestigious Sinquefield Cup tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, in September 2022.

Carlsen, 32, withdrew from the tournament and later claimed Niemann had cheated, which the American denied. Chess.com banned Niemann and later published a report saying he had likely cheated more than 100 times in online games.

Niemann has admitted to cheating online when he was 12 and 16 years old, but denied any wrongdoing while contesting over-the-board games.

Chess.com said it stood by its findings in the report, “including that we found no determinative evidence that he has cheated in any in-person games”.

Weeks after the Sinquefield Cup, Carlsen refused to play in an online game against Niemann, opting instead to resign after just one move.

“I acknowledge and understand Chess.com’s report, including its statement that there is no determinative evidence that Niemann cheated in his game against me at the Sinquefield Cup,” five-time world champion Carlsen said.

“I am willing to play Niemann in future events, should we be paired together.”

Chess.com said all parties had agreed to move forward without any further litigation. The platform added that Niemann’s account has been reinstated and he is welcome to play at future events.

“I look forward to competing against Magnus in chess rather than in court,” Niemann said.

Additional reporting by Reuters