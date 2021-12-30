'Hello, I'm on a horse' ­ mobile rule hits jockeys

Greg Wood
Wednesday 22 August 2001 12:00
Comments
(PA)

Mobile phone calls have never been cheap, but two jockeys discovered yesterday just how expensive it can be to keep in touch.

The police always take a dim view of drivers making calls at the wheel, and the stewards at Hamilton followed suit when they noticed first Ian Mongan, and then Adrian Nicholls, talking into their mobiles while in the saddle and preparing to gallop to the start. Both were promptly fined £100.

Jockeys, like so many other modern workers, depend on their mobiles to keep their lives in order, particularly during the busy summer period, when they may be racing at two different tracks in the afternoon and evening.

The Jockey Club has reservations about the possible use of phones to pass on information about the going or fancied runners, but appreciates that banning jockeys from taking them to a course entirely is impractical.

However, as Phil Tuck, the stewards' secretary at Hamilton, explained afterwards it is strictly forbidden for jockeys to use a phone while mounted (and yes, that includes "hands-free" kits too).

Recommended

Mongan did at least manage to recover some of his deficit when his mount, Hasta La Vista, finished third (his share of the £410 for third place will have been about £36). Nicholls, though, was not even that fortunate, and finished out of the money on Pertemps Boycott. In future, both are likely to restrict their one-to-ones to the weighing room.

Read More: Compare providers and find the best deals with our Mobile Phone Deals page

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in