Conor McGregor reacts after Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 win to claim lightweight title

Conor McGregor has congratulated Charles Oliveira after his victory at UFC 262 to become the latest UFC lightweight champion after defeating Michael Chandler.

The Brazilian wiped out the American in the second round, picking up the belt that has been vacant since the recent retirement of undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But now McGregor has posted to confirm he was among those keeping a close eye on the crucial fight in Houston.

The Irishman will fight Dustin Poirier for a third time on 10 July in Las Vegas after his crushing loss in January and while the focus must remain on UFC 264, McGregor clearly has an eye on more gold down the road.

He wrote: “Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is...”

Michael Chandler reacts to his main-event defeat (Getty Images)

“I told you I was going to knock him out, and I came and knocked him out,” Oliveira said after completing a 10-year journey in the organisation to claim the title. “I proved to everybody I’m the lion of lions.”

“Michael, you’re a great champion,” Oliveira said. “But today was my day. Favela, it is ours.”

Former interim lightweight champion Poirier added: “Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.”

In the evening’s co-main event, Tony Ferguson – another former interim lightweight titleholder – lost to Beneil Dariush via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).