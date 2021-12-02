Conor McGregor provides UFC contract update ahead of return from injury

The Irishman last fought in July, suffering a broken leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 02 December 2021 11:23
Comments
Conor McGregor has provided an update on his UFC contract ahead of his expected return to the Octagon.

McGregor has fought twice in 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier via second-round knockout in January before breaking his leg against the American in the first round of the rivals’ trilogy bout in July.

The Irishman is still recovering from that injury and said last month that he expects to return to sparring in spring, with a full UFC comeback likely to take place next summer.

McGregor, 33, has headlined eight of the top 10 best-selling pay-per-view events in UFC history, as sports brand Sanabul tweeted on Wednesday.

Replying to the tweet, McGregor wrote: “2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten.

“Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback!”

McGregor, who has lost three of his last four UFC bouts, has been linked with various opponents ahead of his comeback.

Among them are Nate Diaz, with whom McGregor traded wins at welterweight in 2016, fellow former featherweight champion Max Holloway, whom McGregor outpointed in 2013, and lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Chandler debuted in the UFC in January, knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round.

The American then nearly stopped Charles Oliveira in the first round in May with the lightweight title on the line, only to be finished early in the second round.

In November, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion suffered a decision defeat by Justin Gaethje in a fight of the year contender.

Following that bout, Chandler posted a mock-up image of a staredown between himself and McGregor, with the caption simply reading “2022”.

McGregor responded to the tweet by agreeing to fight Chandler at some point in the future.

