UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Cannonier vs Gastelum
Everything you need to know ahead of UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas
Two top 10 contenders in the middleweight division will meet when Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas tonight.
Both men are coming off defeats to the same opponent, Robert Whittaker, but could propel themselves into contention for a middleweight title shot with a victory here.
Cannonier (13-5) suffered a unanimous points defeat to Whittaker at UFC 254 last October while Gastelum (17-7) was on the same end of the same result in April.
Before then, Cannonier had secured an impressive run of victories over Jack Hermansson, Anderson Silva and David Branch while Gastelum has gone 1-4 over his last five fights, including a defeat to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 in April 2019.
Here’s all the information you need ahead of UFC Fight Night.
When is it?
UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday 21 August in Las Vegas.
The early prelims begin at 12:00am BST on Sunday morning in the UK, before the main card gets underway at 3am BST.
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the action will air live on BT Sport, as well as the broadcaster’s website and app. In the US, ESPN+ will host the event. The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum - middleweight
Clay Guida vs Mark Madsen - lightweight
Chase Sherman vs Parker Porter - heavyweight
Vinc Pichel vs Austin Hubbard - lightweight
Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval - flyweight
Mana Martinez vs Trevin Jones - bantamweight
Preliminary card
Austin Lingo vs Luis Saldana - featherweight
Brian Kelleher vs Domingo Pilarte - bantamweight
Bea Malecki vs Josiane Nunes - women’s bantamweight
William Knight vs Fabio Cherant - light heavyweight
Roosevelt Roberts vs Ignacio Bahamondes - lightweight
Sasha Palatnikov vs Ramiz Brahimaj - welterweight
Antonio Braga Neto vs Abdul Razak Alhassan - middleweight
Odds
Cannonier (8/11) vs Gastelum (13/10)
Guida (20/13) vs Madsen (8/13)
Sherman (4/7) vs Porter (16/9)
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies