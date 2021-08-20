UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Cannonier vs Gastelum

Two top 10 contenders in the middleweight division will meet when Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas tonight.

Both men are coming off defeats to the same opponent, Robert Whittaker, but could propel themselves into contention for a middleweight title shot with a victory here.

Cannonier (13-5) suffered a unanimous points defeat to Whittaker at UFC 254 last October while Gastelum (17-7) was on the same end of the same result in April.

Before then, Cannonier had secured an impressive run of victories over Jack Hermansson, Anderson Silva and David Branch while Gastelum has gone 1-4 over his last five fights, including a defeat to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 in April 2019.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of UFC Fight Night.

When is it?

UFC Fight Night takes place on Saturday 21 August in Las Vegas.

The early prelims begin at 12:00am BST on Sunday morning in the UK, before the main card gets underway at 3am BST.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the action will air live on BT Sport, as well as the broadcaster’s website and app. In the US, ESPN+ will host the event. The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum - middleweight

Clay Guida vs Mark Madsen - lightweight

Chase Sherman vs Parker Porter - heavyweight

Vinc Pichel vs Austin Hubbard - lightweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval - flyweight

Mana Martinez vs Trevin Jones - bantamweight

Preliminary card

Austin Lingo vs Luis Saldana - featherweight

Brian Kelleher vs Domingo Pilarte - bantamweight

Bea Malecki vs Josiane Nunes - women’s bantamweight

William Knight vs Fabio Cherant - light heavyweight

Roosevelt Roberts vs Ignacio Bahamondes - lightweight

Sasha Palatnikov vs Ramiz Brahimaj - welterweight

Antonio Braga Neto vs Abdul Razak Alhassan - middleweight

Odds

Cannonier (8/11) vs Gastelum (13/10)

Guida (20/13) vs Madsen (8/13)

Sherman (4/7) vs Porter (16/9)