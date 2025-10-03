UFC- Khabib Nurmagomedov apologies for post-fight melee after defeating Conor McGregor

One of the most-anticipated fights of the year takes place tonight, as Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov clash over the PFL lightweight title for the second time.

In January, Nurmagomedov – a cousin of UFC legend Khabib – retained the belt with a narrow decision win over Hughes, who immediately turned his attention to a rematch.

With Nurmagomedov out of action, Hughes opted to return to the cage in May and stopped Bruno Miranda in the first minute, on home soil in Belfast, no less. That set up the Northern Irishman, who also carries the Irish Tricolour flag, for a rematch with Nurmagomedov this weekend, as the rivals return to Dubai.

It was there that Russia’s Nurmagomedov, 27, won a majority decision against “Big News”, 28, despite being docked a point for repeated low blows. A clash of heads was another element to the drama of the thrilling clash, which has fans excited for tonight’s main event.

“ I think whenever you fight somebody, especially over five rounds, you garner a certain level of respect,” Hughes told The Independent this week, playing down the echoes of Khabib vs Conor McGregor. “I really respect him,” Usman added. “I respect his skills. He’s a good fighter – the first time, I underestimated him.”

Follow live updates and results from Hughes vs Nurmagomedov 2, below.