Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: Start time, fight card, updates and results tonight
Northern Ireland’s Hughes again tries to dethrone Khabib’s cousin, the PFL lightweight champion, after their thrilling first clash in January
One of the most-anticipated fights of the year takes place tonight, as Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov clash over the PFL lightweight title for the second time.
In January, Nurmagomedov – a cousin of UFC legend Khabib – retained the belt with a narrow decision win over Hughes, who immediately turned his attention to a rematch.
With Nurmagomedov out of action, Hughes opted to return to the cage in May and stopped Bruno Miranda in the first minute, on home soil in Belfast, no less. That set up the Northern Irishman, who also carries the Irish Tricolour flag, for a rematch with Nurmagomedov this weekend, as the rivals return to Dubai.
It was there that Russia’s Nurmagomedov, 27, won a majority decision against “Big News”, 28, despite being docked a point for repeated low blows. A clash of heads was another element to the drama of the thrilling clash, which has fans excited for tonight’s main event.
“ I think whenever you fight somebody, especially over five rounds, you garner a certain level of respect,” Hughes told The Independent this week, playing down the echoes of Khabib vs Conor McGregor. “I really respect him,” Usman added. “I respect his skills. He’s a good fighter – the first time, I underestimated him.”
Follow live updates and results from Hughes vs Nurmagomedov 2, below.
INTERVIEW: Hughes and Usman on echoes of Khabib vs McGregor
More from Will Castle’s interview with Hughes this week:
So, the pride of Irish MMA will take on one of Dagestan’s many immovable objects. We’ve been here before; there is an obvious comparison to make with one of the biggest bouts in the sport’s history.
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor, and the chaos that surrounded it, emerges from fans’ collective memory whenever fighters from these two nations square off. However, this is not a continuation of that rivalry. In fact, that narrative borderline infuriates Hughes and Usman.
“Don’t talk about this guy,” was Usman’s blunt response when I asked him if he saw parallels between his rivalry and the one that consumed his cousin seven years ago. It was unequivocal and admittedly fair. They are not fighting someone else’s battle; this is their own war. And in many ways, they are repairing the damage done in 2018.
Class has prevailed throughout the story written by Hughes and Usman – a far cry from the volatility between Khabib and McGregor. “ I think whenever you fight somebody, especially over five rounds, you garner a certain level of respect,” Hughes said. It’s a sentiment echoed by his opponent.
“I really respect him,” Usman added. “I respect his skills. He’s a good fighter – the first time, I underestimated him.” But the impact of their rivalry goes beyond the two fighters.
Paul Hughes on flying the MMA flag for Ireland against another Nurmagomedov
INTERVIEW: Hughes on carrying the torch for Irish MMA – against another Nurmagomedov
Here’s an excerpt from Will Castle’s interview with Paul Hughes ahead of tonight’s main event:
Paul Hughes is staring down the barrel of a career culmination. “This is my life’s work. This is everything.” He is one half of the most anticipated rematch in MMA, squaring off against the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov with PFL lightweight gold on the line. Their first bout back in January, which went to Usman by the way of majority decision, was an instant fight of the year contender. On Friday night, Hughes is out to settle the score.
Hughes was left heartbroken by the scorecards when the pair first locked horns. “I feel like I definitely did enough to win, and I feel like I should have got my hand raised,” he told The Independent. He isn’t letting old wounds dominate his psyche, however. “At this point, I don’t give a flying f***. I get to fight him in a week.”
Usman admitted that he underestimated Hughes going into the first fight, saying, “That was almost a big mistake,” but keeping hold of his belt by the skin of his teeth – despite being deducted a point for an accidental headbutt. The cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is still oozing with confidence, stating that the Russian entering the cage in Dubai will be unrecognisable to the fighter that fought eight months ago.
“For this fight, I can only say one thing. He will have to be ready because I’m coming. This is not the same Usman who was in January. This is a different Usman.”
Full interview:
Paul Hughes on flying the MMA flag for Ireland against another Nurmagomedov
Another prelim result in the books at PFL Dubai!
Mirafzal Akhtamov def. Luann Sardinha via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: Fight card in full
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Main card
Usman Nurmagomedov (C) vs Paul Hughes (lightweight title)
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (C) vs Corey Anderson (light-heavyweight title)
Magomed Magomedov vs Sergio Pettis (bantamweight)
Archie Colgan vs Jay-Jay Wilson (catchweight)
Jack Cartwright vs Caolan Loughran (catchweight)
Prelims
Pouya Rahmani vs Slim Trabelsi (heavyweight)
Omar El Dafrawy vs Florim Zendeli (welterweight)
Luann Sardinha vs Mirafzal Akhtamov (lightweight)
Takeshi Izumi def. Vinicius Cenci via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Makkasharip Zaynukov def. John Mitchell via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)
Jarrah Al-Selawe def. Gregory Babene via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: Main-event odds
Paul Hughes – 5/4
Usman Nurmagomedov – 8/13
Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: How to watch fights
Viewers can stream the fight live on DAZN, with the card available to watch for subscribers. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
Paul Hughes vs Usman Nurmagomedov 2 live: Timings tonight
Hughes vs Nurmagomedov 2 takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The prelims began at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET, 10:30am CT, 8:30am PT) with the main card set to follow at 7:30pm BST* (2:30pm ET, 1:30pm CT, 11:30am PT).
Main-event ring walks are expected at 9:30pm BST (4:30pm ET, 3:30pm CT, 1:30pm PT).
*The Independent’s round-by-round fight coverage will begin at this time.
