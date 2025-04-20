Wrestlemania 41 - live: Updates from night two in Vegas as John Cena faces Cody Rhodes
Night two’s main event in Vegas pits John Cena against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Title, after Jey Uso and Seth Rollins’s big wins on Saturday
The second night of WrestleMania 41 is just hours away, after night one saw plenty of twists and title changes.
On Saturday at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in their main-event triple threat, siding with Seth Rollins and ensuring him victory. Elsewhere, Jey Uso finally won a world title by submitting Gunther, Jacob Fatu dethroned US Champion LA Knight, and Tiffany Stratton retained her world championship against rival Charlotte.
There were other fun matches and results, which you can check out below, but now night two looms, as (a villainous) Cena aims to win a record 17th world title against Rhodes.
Also, Randy Orton will face an unknown opponent, there’s a triple threat for the Women’s World Championship involving Rhea Ripley, and YouTuber Logan Paul faces veteran AJ Styles – plus much more action.
You can follow WrestleMania 41 live below, and you can stream it live on Netflix in most countries worldwide (Peacock pay-per-view in the US).
Who will Randy Orton face?
You might have noticed in that last post, Randy Orton is without an opponent tonight, but he WILL compete.
He was due to face Kevin Owens, until Owens suffered a severe neck injury recently.
He is out indefinitely (we actually shared an elevator with him in Allegiant Stadium yesterday!), meaning Orton has issued an open challenge.
It’s been theorised that Orton could face a returning Rusev or Aleister Black, who recently left AEW after their prior spells in WWE.
But could SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis make his own return to the ring instead? Or could Scottish sensation Joe Hendry give the crowd a good pop?
WrestleMania night two match card
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions) vs Bayley and Valkyria
Logan Paul vs AJ Styles
Randy Orton vs TBA
Bron Breakker (Intercontinental Champion) vs Penta vs Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor
Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest (‘Sin City Street Fight’)
Iyo Sky (Women’s World Champion) vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley
Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs John Cena
Is WrestleMania free on Netflix?
For the first time ever, WWE’s biggest event of the year is steaming live on Netflix in numerous countries worldwide.
WrestleMania 41, the latest edition of WWE’s annual showpiece, is playing out at Las Vegas this weekend, across two nights at Allegiant Stadium.
Last night is in the books, and here’s how you can watch tonight’s action:
Is WrestleMania 41 free to watch on Netflix?
WrestleMania night two
Night two in Las Vegas kicks off at 4pm local time, 7pm ET and midnight in the UK.
The main event will be John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Title.
There are still lots of rumors that The Rock will show up at some point in some capacity so stay tuned...
WrestleMania night one results
Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk and Roman Reigns with the help of the dastardly Paul Heyman (and a chair)
Tiffany Stratton gets the best of Charlotte Flair in a gruelling grudge title match
El Grande Americano (and a rogue metal plate inside his mask) downs Ray Fenix
Jacob Fatu bulldozes La Knight to claim US Title
Jade Cargill scores revenge over Naomi in a personal scrap
The New Day snatch World Tag-Team belts from The War Raiders
Jey Uso bests Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship
Pat McAfee not too happy with Paul Heyman
WWE commentator Pat McAfee wasn’t too complimentary about Heyman’s actions in the main event.
CM Punk speechless after the main event
WWE tried to catch up with Punk after the main event but he had little to say.
Triple H gives his seal of approval to Jacob Fatu
In an entertaining match, Jacob Fatu won his first ever singles gold in WWE defeating LA Knight for the US Championship.
Afterwards, Triple H called the Samoan Werewolf a “Destroyer”
