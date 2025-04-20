Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Wrestlemania 41 - live: Updates from night two in Vegas as John Cena faces Cody Rhodes

Night two’s main event in Vegas pits John Cena against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Title, after Jey Uso and Seth Rollins’s big wins on Saturday

Alex Pattle
at Allegiant Stadium
,Greg Evans
Sunday 20 April 2025 21:33 BST
Comments
Dominik Mysterio ranks WrestleMania moments - via Netflix

The second night of WrestleMania 41 is just hours away, after night one saw plenty of twists and title changes.

On Saturday at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in their main-event triple threat, siding with Seth Rollins and ensuring him victory. Elsewhere, Jey Uso finally won a world title by submitting Gunther, Jacob Fatu dethroned US Champion LA Knight, and Tiffany Stratton retained her world championship against rival Charlotte.

There were other fun matches and results, which you can check out below, but now night two looms, as (a villainous) Cena aims to win a record 17th world title against Rhodes.

Also, Randy Orton will face an unknown opponent, there’s a triple threat for the Women’s World Championship involving Rhea Ripley, and YouTuber Logan Paul faces veteran AJ Styles – plus much more action.

You can follow WrestleMania 41 live below, and you can stream it live on Netflix in most countries worldwide (Peacock pay-per-view in the US).

Who will Randy Orton face?

You might have noticed in that last post, Randy Orton is without an opponent tonight, but he WILL compete.

He was due to face Kevin Owens, until Owens suffered a severe neck injury recently.

He is out indefinitely (we actually shared an elevator with him in Allegiant Stadium yesterday!), meaning Orton has issued an open challenge.

It’s been theorised that Orton could face a returning Rusev or Aleister Black, who recently left AEW after their prior spells in WWE.

But could SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis make his own return to the ring instead? Or could Scottish sensation Joe Hendry give the crowd a good pop?

Randy Orton does his statement pose as he performs for WWE in London
Randy Orton does his statement pose as he performs for WWE in London (WWE)
Alex Pattle20 April 2025 21:30

WrestleMania night two match card

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions) vs Bayley and Valkyria

Logan Paul vs AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs TBA

Bron Breakker (Intercontinental Champion) vs Penta vs Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor

Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest (‘Sin City Street Fight’)

Iyo Sky (Women’s World Champion) vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs John Cena

Logan Paul (left) has shown great athleticism in WWE
Logan Paul (left) has shown great athleticism in WWE (Getty Images)
Alex Pattle20 April 2025 21:00

Is WrestleMania free on Netflix?

For the first time ever, WWE’s biggest event of the year is steaming live on Netflix in numerous countries worldwide.

WrestleMania 41, the latest edition of WWE’s annual showpiece, is playing out at Las Vegas this weekend, across two nights at Allegiant Stadium.

Last night is in the books, and here’s how you can watch tonight’s action:

Is WrestleMania 41 free to watch on Netflix?

WWE’s biggest show of the year is here, with The Rock, John Cena and CM Punk due to be involved in various ways at the two-night Vegas event
Matthew Cooper20 April 2025 20:30

WrestleMania night two

Night two in Las Vegas kicks off at 4pm local time, 7pm ET and midnight in the UK.

The main event will be John Cena vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Title.

There are still lots of rumors that The Rock will show up at some point in some capacity so stay tuned...

John Cena has turned heel in the run-up to his final fight in the WWE
John Cena has turned heel in the run-up to his final fight in the WWE (WWE/Netflix)
Matthew Cooper20 April 2025 20:00

Night one photo highlights

Seth Rollins wins after Paul Heyman switches sides twice
Seth Rollins wins after Paul Heyman switches sides twice (Getty Images)
Tiffany Stratton before her brutal match with Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton before her brutal match with Charlotte Flair (Getty Images)
Tiffany Stratton looking a little worse for wear after her fight
Tiffany Stratton looking a little worse for wear after her fight (Getty Images)
Jey Uso jumps from the ropes during his World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther
Jey Uso jumps from the ropes during his World Heavyweight Championship Match against Gunther (Getty Images)
Matthew Cooper20 April 2025 19:15

WrestleMania night one results

Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk and Roman Reigns with the help of the dastardly Paul Heyman (and a chair)

Tiffany Stratton gets the best of Charlotte Flair in a gruelling grudge title match

El Grande Americano (and a rogue metal plate inside his mask) downs Ray Fenix

Jacob Fatu bulldozes La Knight to claim US Title

Jade Cargill scores revenge over Naomi in a personal scrap

The New Day snatch World Tag-Team belts from The War Raiders

Jey Uso bests Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

STEEL CHAIR!
STEEL CHAIR! (Getty Images)
Matthew Cooper20 April 2025 18:55

Pat McAfee not too happy with Paul Heyman

WWE commentator Pat McAfee wasn’t too complimentary about Heyman’s actions in the main event.

Greg Evans20 April 2025 09:00

CM Punk speechless after the main event

WWE tried to catch up with Punk after the main event but he had little to say.

Greg Evans20 April 2025 08:14

Triple H gives his seal of approval to Jacob Fatu

In an entertaining match, Jacob Fatu won his first ever singles gold in WWE defeating LA Knight for the US Championship.

Afterwards, Triple H called the Samoan Werewolf a “Destroyer”

Greg Evans20 April 2025 07:21

The closing moments of WrestleMania 41 - night one

Greg Evans20 April 2025 06:30

