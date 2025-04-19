Wrestlemania 41 - live: Updates and match card for night one in Las Vegas ahead of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk fight

Behind the scenes: pretty deadly’s life in the ring

The first night of WrestleMania 41 has arrived, as WWE’s biggest show of the year hits Las Vegas.

The two-night extravaganza will play out at Allegiant Stadium, with night one’s main event pitting CM Punk against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match, as the loyalties of managerial figure Paul Heyman are tested...

Elsewhere tonight, Jey Uso challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, aiming to become a world champion for the first time – against a man who has beaten him in several big matches already. Also, Tiffany Stratton defends her world title against Charlotte Flair (daughter of Ric), after the pair’s feud has seen each woman go off-script in recent weeks.

And there are plenty of other big names involved tonight, including Rey Mysterio and LA Knight, before night two builds to a main event between the legendary John Cena (now a villain) and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.

Follow WrestleMania 41 live, below: