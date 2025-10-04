Terrible weather causes third-round cancellation at Alfred Dunhill Links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Play was cancelled on Saturday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the third round will now take place on Sunday as high winds battered the area.

After Friday’s brutal weather conditions in Scotland led to a suspension of the second round in the late afternoon, those with holes still to finish returned to the week’s three host courses – the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – on Saturday morning.

Those holes managed to be played and round three got underway in the early afternoon but no one managed to complete more than two holes before play was suspended.

Tournament organisers later announced that no further play would be possible on Saturday and that the third-round action that had been squeezed in would be wiped from the record.

The third round is now set to commence on Sunday morning as a two-tee start at all three venues.

A statement from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship organisers read: “All golf played over the three courses on Saturday 4 October has been cancelled. The third round will be played on Sunday 5 October as a two-tee start over all three courses between 09:00-11:23.”

open image in gallery High winds blew fences down on the Old Course at St Andrews ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Robert MacIntyre leads the event but wasn’t enjoying the conditions on Saturday ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Despite the ambiguous wording of the message, the conclusion of round two that was completed on Saturday morning appears to still count and it is just the couple of holes of round three action that have been voided.

It is still unclear whether the scheduled fourth round will be played on Monday or if the tournament will be reduced to 54 holes.

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre and South Africa's Richard Sterne remain the men to catch at the top of the leaderboard on 12 under par.