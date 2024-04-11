Bernhard Langer forced to delay Masters farewell until 2025

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Golf legend Bernhard Langer has confirmed he now expects to play the Masters for the final time in 2025 after the two-time champion’s original plan for a swansong this week was cruelly dashed after he suffered a torn Achilles in February.

The 66-year-old German picked up the injury playing pickleball and has been forced to miss significant time, sparking a change in plans regarding how he will say goodbye to Augusta National.

“Most likely, but I haven’t announced it yet,” Langer said when asked by Reuters if the 2025 edition would be his final Masters start. “I hope so, but it all depends how the recovery is going.”

In January, Langer announced that the 2024 Masters would be his last but that was before the injury setback. He still travelled to Augusta this week and took part in the Champions Dinner on Tuesday, hosted this year by defending champion Jon Rahm.

Langer, who took time to sign autographs for the hordes of patrons near the first tee, said things are trending in the right direction with regards to his recovery and that he has not had any setbacks.

“Recovery is going great, I am two months after surgery and should be back in action in another two months or so,” said Langer.

Bernhard Langer twice won the green jacket ( Getty Images )

Langer has made 40 Masters appearances and his two triumphs at Augusta highlight a hall-of-fame career that also includes 10 European Ryder Cup teams and over 60 worldwide wins.

He won his first green jacket in 1985 when he rallied from a four-stroke deficit in the final round and birdied four of the last seven holes to beat Curtis Strange, Seve Ballesteros and Raymond Floyd by two shots.

He triumphed again eight years later when he made a decisive eagle on the 13th hole and cruised to a four-stroke victory over Chip Beck.

This year’s Masters begins this afternoon with a number of European stars looking to emulate his achievement of winning the green jacket.

Additional reporting by Reuters