Masters tee times: Round 1 groups and schedule including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods
Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele as the Masters gets underway this afternoon, as champion Jon Rahm begins his defence of the green jacket alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.
McIlroy resumes his quest to end his major drought at Augusta, and starts alongside the 2022 champion and tournament favourite Scheffler – in the pick of the groups on the opening rounds that will see the two best players in the world over the past 12 months go head to head from the first drive.
Tiger Woods is included on the round one tee times as the 48-year-old returns to action, playing alongside Jason Day and Max Homa.
Tommy Fleetwood tees off in the final group of the day on Thursday with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.
Here’s the full list of tee times ahead of the opening round of the Masters.
Masters round one tee times
(All times BST)
1300: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
1312: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)
1324: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
1336: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)
1348: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau
1400: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)
1412: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
1424: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
1436: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
1448: Nick Taylor Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
1506: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
1518: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1530: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
1542: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
1554: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
1606: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
1618: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
1630: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)
1642: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
1645: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)
1712: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
1724: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry
1736: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
1748: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
1800: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
1812: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
1824: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
1836: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
1848: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
1900: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
