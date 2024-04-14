The Masters 2024 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Scottie Scheffler in front ahead of final round
Day four at Augusta National as world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa fight for the green jacket
Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead into Sunday at The Masters, with Collin Morikawa, Max Home and Ludvig Aberg all hot on his heels and chasing the green jacket at Augusta National.
It promises to be a fantastic final day of action, with the likes of Cam Davis and Nicolai Hojgaard not entirely out of the running either, though needing a strong run of form with no room for mistakes. Aberg in particular is hoping to push his case to be a first-ever debutant victor at the Masters, following on from his exploits at the Ryder Cup.
It’s Scheffler, though, after a third-round 71 put him seven under par, who leads the way and who will be man to catch as he chases his second Masters title. Follow all the live action on Sunday below. Keep up to date with the latest Masters odds and check out these golf betting offers:
Scottie Scheffler takes one-shot lead into final round of Masters
World number one Scottie Scheffler will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Masters after a rollercoaster third day at Augusta National.
Bidding to win a second Masters title in three years, Scheffler carded a third round of 71 to finish seven under par, a shot ahead of fellow American Collin Morikawa, whose 69 was one of just two sub-70 scores on Saturday.
Max Homa is two shots off the lead after a 73 containing 17 pars and one bogey, with Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg a shot further back, the 24-year-old having only turned professional 10 months ago.
Aberg and Ryder Cup team-mate Nicolai Hojgaard both have the chance of becoming the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win on their Masters debut, with Hojgaard briefly holding the outright lead following a hat-trick of birdies from the eighth.
But Hojgaard then bogeyed the next five holes and will start the final round five shots off the pace.
