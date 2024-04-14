✕ Close Rory McIlroy bemoans slow play on ‘tough day’ at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead into Sunday at The Masters, with Collin Morikawa, Max Home and Ludvig Aberg all hot on his heels and chasing the green jacket at Augusta National.

It promises to be a fantastic final day of action, with the likes of Cam Davis and Nicolai Hojgaard not entirely out of the running either, though needing a strong run of form with no room for mistakes. Aberg in particular is hoping to push his case to be a first-ever debutant victor at the Masters, following on from his exploits at the Ryder Cup.

It's Scheffler, though, after a third-round 71 put him seven under par, who leads the way and who will be man to catch as he chases his second Masters title.